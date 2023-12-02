After Amazon Prime Canceled A One-Season Show, The Streamer Confirmed Big News For Alan Ritchson’s Reacher

TV show cancellations can be tough but can be especially difficult when said program is axed after only one season. Netflix is known for canceling one-season series but, as of late, a few other streamers have been doing the same. Amazon has unfortunately cut productions over the past few months. Now, it would seem that another offering has met its demise after only a single stretch of episodes. That’s disappointing, but some other Prime Video subscribers may be pleased with another development shared by the streamer. Apparently, Alan Ritchson’s Reacher just received some very big news.

What Show Was Just Canceled By Amazon Prime Video?

It would seem that the British drama Riches is coming to an end after only one season. The news was confirmed by the series creator, Abby Ajayi, who took to social media to address it. The EP specifically posted about it on her Instagram , on which she shared several sweet photos of the cast. Ajayi also shared a lovely caption in which she expressed gratitude to everyone involved for making the show what it was. She also closed her message with a bittersweet sentiment:

This time last year we launched. Much love to this incredible ensemble of actors and our fabulous crew. Thank you to everyone who supported. So proud we got to make this show. I still had many more stories to tell… And, it was gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥 💔✌🏾🤎

While it’s lovely to see the producer express gratitude, it’s also somewhat sad to hear that she had a number of other stories planned. Riches focuses on the affluent Richards family, which is headed by cosmetics magnate Richard. The family man ultimately suffers a heart attack and, in the aftermath, family secrets unravel as his children from his two marriages fight for control of the company. The six-episode series received positive reviews from critics and general audience members, some of which flooded the comments of Abby Ajayi’s post. Many showed support for her and the show’s crew and already seem set on trying to help get the series revived. They seem to be a vivacious bunch, and that’s also true of Reacher fans, who were absolutely over the moon about what was just announced.

Reacher Received Some Very Big News From The Streaming Service

As of late, fans of the bombastic series have been awaiting the arrival of Season 2, which is set to premiere as part of the 2023 TV schedule later this month. While the prospect of new episodes is exciting enough, Prime Video arguably amplified that by confirming that Season 3 has not only been greenlit but is also filming right now. Lead actor Alan Ritchson enthusiastically helped announce the news in a video that was posted from the set. He also dropped an extended clip from Season 2, which you can see in the Instagram post below:

This is a major development for the crime drama and a major vote of confidence from the streaming service. It is an understandable move on the company’s part though. During its first season, the series pulled off some impressive ratings feats, as it dominated the Nielsen charts when it debuted in 2022. Considering the hype surrounding the new episodes, one gets the impression that S2 might do the same. What we know about Reacher Season 2 is that it’ll adapt Die Trying, the second book in Lee Child’s series. The footage that’s been shown so far has been impressive, and Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s head of TV, shared the bold take that this season surpasses the first.

The cancellation and renewal collectively exemplify the ups and downs that come with content in the streaming age. Fans of the Alan Ritchson-fronted show will surely watch the upcoming season with a sigh of relief knowing that even more episodes will arrive in the future. Meanwhile, it’s still unfortunate that Riches has reached an abrupt end and, as for whether it’ll find new life elsewhere, that remains up in the air.