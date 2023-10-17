Netflix Cancels A Lot Of First-Season Shows, But Which Series Are Actually Renewed For Season 2?
There are a lot!
Netflix has become a major player in the streaming world. It has one of the largest content libraries, and the platform is known for experimenting with new ideas for various series and films. The company is also very willing to take risks by producing many first-season shows, yet not all of these productions get long lifespans. While some are renewed for subsequent seasons, fans of fare like The Get Down and I Am Not Okay With This were disappointed to see the programs come to an end after only one stretch of episodes. However, 2023 saw a number of series being given renewals.
The streamer recently announced that Castlevania: Nocturne is returning for a second season in the near future, after Netflix subscribers tuned in to watch it. And that news came shortly after reports that Star Trek: Prodigy would also be getting a second life on the platform -- though it should be mentioned that that was previously produced by Paramount+. The live-action adaptation of One Piece is another recent addition to the list of renewals from the past year.
It’s no surprise that shows like Ryan Murphy’s Monster would be renewed after true crime fans went wild for the series last year. Even less surprising is the fact that the entertainment conglomerate an additional season of Squid Game after the series became massively popular. Wednesday Season 2 is also on the way and will gift fans with the further adventures of Jenna Ortega's titular spooky girl. Additionally, lesser discussed shows, like the teen series XO, Kitty and the Korean horror show All Of Us Are Dead, are also getting second seasons. You can see a list of some of the productions that have received more than one season on the streamer:
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Barbarians
- #blackAF
- Carmen Sandiego
- The Cuphead Show
- The Diplomat
- Firefly Lane
- FUBAR
- Inside Job
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- The Mole
- The Night Agent
- Outlast
- Paradise PD
- Physical: 100
- Rana Naidu
- Russian Doll
- The Sandman
- Shadow and Bone
- That ’90s Show
- Ultraman
- The Watcher
- Who Killed Sara?
There seems to be something for everyone on that renewals list. And don't fret reality TV fans, because there's ongoing content available for you as well. For instance, the viral hit Is it Cake has a second season that premiered earlier this year, while Selling Sunset finished up Season 6 this year and spawned a spinoff series, Selling the OC. Take a look at the shows in the genre that have seen more than one season:
- The American Barbecue Showdown
- Crime Scene (Renewed for Season 2, 3 and 4)
- Dogs
- Floor Is Lava
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow
- My Unorthodox Life
- Rhythm+ Flow
- Sexy Beasts
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
While Netflix may have a reputation for canceling shows swiftly, it still seems to hand out quite a few Season 2 renewals and more beyond that. Still, one would imagine the execs still won't mind dropping the axe on shows when they believe it's warranted. I'm curious to see how things continue to play out for these ongoing shows -- and continue to hope my favorite shows stick around a while longer.
As content continues to flow, be sure that you're up to date on everything new and coming soon to Netflix, and keep your eyes fixed on the 2023 TV schedule for updates on all small-screen offerings.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy