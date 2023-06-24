Amy Poehler Joined TikTok By Hopping On The Red Flags Trend, And I'm So Here For The Viral Moment

Celebrities have been joining TikTok left and right, getting in on the fun filter trends and social aspect of the video app. Whether it's Selena Gomez filming makeup tutorials or Reese Witherspoon trying to embarrass her kids, TikTok is full of famous faces. While silly, a lot of the filters are addicting. Amy Poehler is one of the latest to be sucked in, and she made her TikTok debut in a hilarious way, making her “Red Flag” videos one of the best.

One of the most popular filters as of late is the “Red Flags” filter, which slowly reveals three of your “Red Flags” or negative traits. It’s all in good fun, and people have been hilariously shocked by how accurate some of the results are. I guess the SNL alum couldn’t help herself, and got in on the trend, with the filter deciding what “Red Flags” she has. You can see Poehler’s TikTok video below:

While I may be able to sign off on “wearing clogs” and “weird tattoos” as potential red flags the Sisters actress may have, the last one claiming Poehler isn’t funny is where I draw the line. The Emmy winner is one of the funniest actresses out there, appearing in comedy classics like Mean Girls and Wet Hot American Summer. Her Leslie Knope character from Parks and Recreation has become iconic, and the show is still brilliant on the rewatch. Maybe the filter glitched or something, because it has Poehler all wrong.

She also used the viral TikTok moment to post another video of herself and Tina Fey hysterically satirizing “fit checks” on the video app. Influencers are known for showing off their outfits and modeling them for their subscribers. The comedy duo decided to do the same, but showing off items like a free Subaru fleece and relaxed outfits that you wouldn’t normally see from fashion conscious-influencers. Together they couldn’t be funnier. You can check out the follow up video below.

The former Golden Globes co-hosts are currently on a comedy tour together, and seem to be having an absolute blast. They have been friends for years, ever since their early improv comedy days. Since then, they have appeared on SNL together, and co-starred in films like Sisters and Mean Girls. They are finally taking the decades-long bond on the road, and seem to be documenting some of the fun. I hope they film more TikToks together, goofing off as they travel the country.

When Poehler isn’t becoming the next big TikTok star, she’s expanding her directing filmography. You can check out her two narrative directorial feats Wine Country and Moxie, which are both available with a Netflix subscription. Her latest directed project Lucy and Desi is a critically lauded documentary and is available now for Amazon Prime subscribers.