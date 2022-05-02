Ana De Armas Celebrated her Birthday On Set Of New Movie With Chris Evans, And It Looks Delightful

Over the last half decade, Ana de Armas has become a major player on the Hollywood scene thanks to performances in movies like Blade Runner 2049, War Dogs and No Time to Die. She’s also had the opportunity to work with Chris Evans three times now: the first on Knives Out, and the second on the upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man. Evans and de Armas are now in the middle of shooting Ghosted, but some time was taken out of one of the shooting days to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

Ana de Armas turned 34 years old on April 30, and the Ghosted cast and crew commemorated the big day with a celebration on the location where cameras were rolling. Check out the pictures and video de Armas shared of that event on Instagram below:

With the Ghosted production already shooting some scenes on a beach, they decided to set up something special for Ana de Armas. I’m sure this will go down as one of de Armas’ more memorable birthday celebrations, as she got to blow out the candles on that cake near an ocean while dozens of cast and crew members singing her “Happy Birthday to You.” You’ll also notice Chris Evans behind the actress joining in on the song and applauding as she admired the cake.

Having done three movies together, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are surely fond of one another, so it’s only fitting that he was around to help ring in her 34th birthday. Their relationship is certainly more friendly than the dynamics their characters have had in their movies together so far. Ana de Armas’ Marta Cabrera found herself as odds with Chris Evans’ Hugh Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out (I won’t spoil what happened on the off chance you haven’t seen the 2019 movie), and The Gray Man sees Evans’ Lloyd Hansen sending de Armas’ Dani Miranda (who wasn’t in the original, same-named novel by Mark Greaney) after Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, meaning their relationship is strictly professional… at least going off what we know for now.

As for Ghosted, which will be accessible with an Apple TV+ subscription when it comes out, we don’t know any specific story details about it yet, only that it’s been described as a romantic action adventure movie. Originally the plan was for Chris Evans to star in Ghosted with Scarlett Johansson, another actress he’s quite familiar with thanks to their time to together in The Perfect Score, The Nanny Diaries and various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. However, Johansson exited Ghosted in December, and Ana de Armas was brought in as her replacement. The Apple TV+ flick has been shooting for a few months now, and its other cast members include Adrien Brody, Tim Blake Nelson, Mike Mom, Tate Donovan and Mustafa Shakir. Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher is directing Ghosted, and Deadpool duo Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese wrote the script.

CinemaBlend will continue passing along news about Ghosted’s progress and other things Ana de Armas has going on in her professional and personal lives. Along with The Gray Man dropping on Netflix July 22, you’ll also be able to see the actress playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which will premiere sometime in the latter half of 2022 on the same streaming service.