Chris Evans Is Finally Filming Ghosted With Ana De Armas, And He Just Shared A Look At His Super 'Fluffy' Hair

When you hear the name Chris Evans, you probably think about the clean-cut, all-American hero Captain America. However, it looks like he just might be growing out that military issue (for his time period, at least) haircut for something a little more…"fluffy"? He’s finally filming Apple TV+'s Ghosted with fellow Knives Out star Ana De Armas , and he just gave fans a sneak peek at his new, longer haired look via social media, and I'm digging it.

In a new Instagram post, the actor shows off his self-proclaimed “fluffy” hair, while hashtagging his current project. You can check out the photo below, in which Evans has a small, but cheeky, smile on his face::

Okay, it’s a cute photo, but fans are losing their minds in the comments. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a celebrity post such a simple picture and get the overwhelming reaction that fans are having in the comments. Honestly, some people seem to be practically in heat. In their defense, that’s probably due to just how rare it is that the Hollywood heartthrob posts selfies. At least, ones that don’t include his adorable and well-loved doggo Dodger.

Some fans in the comments are screaming about how the actor actually posted a picture of himself, saying things like, “I was NOT prepared!” and simply, “BRO!!???”. Along with the shock of an actual selfie gracing their Instagram feed, comes compliments on how the extra hair suits the star perfectly.

It’s unclear just when we’ll be able to see Chris Evan’s fluffy hair in Ghosted, as much of the film, including the plot and the release date, is being kept under wraps at this time. However, early reports have compared the movie to classic adventure flicks like Romancing the Stone. Should the movie fall in line with that motif, I'd say that Evans and Ana de Armas (who replaced Scarlett Johansson) make for perfect leads. And like Michael Douglas before him, Evans certainly has the hair for the role.