Anne Hathaway’s The Idea Of You Co-Star Responds To His Character Being Compared To Harry Styles

Not set to be released to the public until May 2nd, Academy Award Winner Anne Hathaway’s latest movie The Idea of You has already debuted on Rotton Tomatoes with a perfect score after its South by Southwest premiere. It’s great press for a movie that’s already on everyone's minds thanks to an interesting story and some similarities between the movie’s fictional boy band and the very real international sensation that was One Direction.

In the movie, Hathaway plays Sophie, a single mom who accompanies her teenage daughter to Coachella. While there, she meets Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a famous boy band, and against all odds, the two hit it off and begin an epic romance.

It’s not just the fictional boy band that has fans drawing comparisons to the boyband, though. Red, White, and Royal Blue star Galtizine’s character Hayes has also drawn some superfans’ attention as many compare him to One Direction breakout star Harry Styles. In fact, it’s such a common comparison, that Variety asked the rising actor his thoughts on the matter while at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. To which he responded:

It’s funny because it’s not a comparison that I’ve ever made. But people really like to make it. Hayes Campbell, the man I’m playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world.

Galtizine might not see the similarities, but One Direction fans certainly do. It’s understandable too since the book from which the movie is adapted was loosely inspired by the famous singer. However, the author, Robinee Lee, wants to make it clear that neither her book nor the movie is based on Harry Styles fan fiction like the After movie series and is only loosely inspired by Styles’ public persona and his pattern of dating older women.

Though the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has nothing to do with The Idea of You it didn’t stop many from wondering if he would make an appearance at the March South by Southwest premiere of the movie. Galitinze also commented on that matter, telling Variety:

I don’t know him personally. Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I.

While I’m sad to report that the Grammy Award Winner did not make an appearance, there’s still a chance for words to collide if the film gets a formal Los Angeles premiere. And even if it doesn’t, perhaps Styles will return to his acting pursuits and get cast alongside the Bottoms and The Princess Diaries stars in the future. We can only dream!

Until then, fans can catch Hathaway and Galenztine’s impressive performance in The Idea of You starting May 2nd when the romantic comedy is released on Prime Video. Make sure you set those reminders because the movie might just become one of the best new romantic comedies alongside Anyone But You. And don't forget to check out all the other 2024 movies set to release this year.