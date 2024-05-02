Fans Are Outraged Over Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Drop For Multiple Reasons

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to keep SKIMS in the conversation. Not only does she recruit the hottest stars like Sabrina Carpenter to help peddle her products , but she also isn’t afraid to try new looks and unique items (like the edible lingerie she released for Valentine’s Day ). Her latest drop, though, might not be getting the kind of attention she’d hoped for, as fans have found a couple of different reasons to lash out at the reality star.

Critics Compare SKIMS Boxers To Postpartum Hospital Diapers

The Kardashians star took to the outdoors, wearing nothing but SKIMS underwear and cowboy boots for a recent photo shoot. Kim Kardashian sported a floral print bralette and matching boxer ahead of the products’ May 1 drop. Check out the look below:

While many in the comments said the bottoms looked super comfortable, others had flashbacks of child-bearing, as one wrote (per The Sun ):

It’s giving postpartum diapers.

Another fan on the Instagram post commented that the extra material in the center of the boxer made it look like she was wearing “the biggest pad I've ever seen," and over on Reddit, the negative feedback continued, with people saying:

Am I the only one who thinks this set looks cheap af?

Those look the free underwear the hospital gives after you give birth.

Granny panties but try to make them sexy!

They look like the mesh pads they give you after giving birth AND they even look like they have the giant pad inside. The bra is cute.

At least they liked the bralette?

Fans Express Doubt Over Kim Kardashian Wearing XS Pieces

The design of the new SKIMS boxers wasn’t the only thing about the new drop that had fans riled up. In the above post, and the one below — in which she seemed to be channeling Beyoncé again — the caption says the budding movie star is wearing a size XS. See for yourself:

Now, Kim Kardashian is not a tall woman, and we know she puts herself through some pretty intense workouts to maintain a petite figure, so nobody can really say for sure that she’s not wearing Extra Small shapewear. However, plenty of fans were doubtful that she was being honest about the size of her onesie. Comments included:

She really wearing an xs ? – nella_d21

Can you either just stop putting Kim Kardashian's size on there or actually give the real size.. I don't know if anybody's actually falling for it. She's not an extra small – chevygirlss

I have so many things from SKIMS, and claiming Kim Kardashina is an XS is an insult to my intelligence & common sense.-- jeannesque

Some SKIMS customers talked about how tight the products are in general, saying it’s unlikely she was able to squeeze into an XS; however, others noted that the cotton products she's sporting are made to be stretchy. One would hope that Kim Kardashian didn’t feel the need to fib about the size of her clothing, because regardless of what letter is on the tag, she is looking fantastic in her new pieces.