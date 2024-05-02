Fans Are Outraged Over Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Drop For Multiple Reasons
Not the reaction she was hoping for?
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to keep SKIMS in the conversation. Not only does she recruit the hottest stars like Sabrina Carpenter to help peddle her products, but she also isn’t afraid to try new looks and unique items (like the edible lingerie she released for Valentine’s Day). Her latest drop, though, might not be getting the kind of attention she’d hoped for, as fans have found a couple of different reasons to lash out at the reality star.
Critics Compare SKIMS Boxers To Postpartum Hospital Diapers
The Kardashians star took to the outdoors, wearing nothing but SKIMS underwear and cowboy boots for a recent photo shoot. Kim Kardashian sported a floral print bralette and matching boxer ahead of the products’ May 1 drop. Check out the look below:
A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)
A photo posted by on
While many in the comments said the bottoms looked super comfortable, others had flashbacks of child-bearing, as one wrote (per The Sun):
Another fan on the Instagram post commented that the extra material in the center of the boxer made it look like she was wearing “the biggest pad I've ever seen," and over on Reddit, the negative feedback continued, with people saying:
- Am I the only one who thinks this set looks cheap af?
- Those look the free underwear the hospital gives after you give birth.
- Granny panties but try to make them sexy!
- They look like the mesh pads they give you after giving birth AND they even look like they have the giant pad inside. The bra is cute.
At least they liked the bralette?
Fans Express Doubt Over Kim Kardashian Wearing XS Pieces
The design of the new SKIMS boxers wasn’t the only thing about the new drop that had fans riled up. In the above post, and the one below — in which she seemed to be channeling Beyoncé again — the caption says the budding movie star is wearing a size XS. See for yourself:
A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)
A photo posted by on
Now, Kim Kardashian is not a tall woman, and we know she puts herself through some pretty intense workouts to maintain a petite figure, so nobody can really say for sure that she’s not wearing Extra Small shapewear. However, plenty of fans were doubtful that she was being honest about the size of her onesie. Comments included:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- She really wearing an xs ? – nella_d21
- Can you either just stop putting Kim Kardashian's size on there or actually give the real size.. I don't know if anybody's actually falling for it. She's not an extra small – chevygirlss
- I have so many things from SKIMS, and claiming Kim Kardashina is an XS is an insult to my intelligence & common sense.-- jeannesque
Some SKIMS customers talked about how tight the products are in general, saying it’s unlikely she was able to squeeze into an XS; however, others noted that the cotton products she's sporting are made to be stretchy. One would hope that Kim Kardashian didn’t feel the need to fib about the size of her clothing, because regardless of what letter is on the tag, she is looking fantastic in her new pieces.
Kim Kardashian may be in full SKIMS mode right now, but the queens of reality TV are getting ready to debut the fifth season of their series The Kardashians on Thursday, May 23 on Hulu (which is one of the best streaming services, according to CinemaBlend’s staff). Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming premieres by looking at our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.