Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse Series Has Brought Aboard Kurt Russell And Another MCU Star

As if the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel coming out in 2024 wasn’t enough to look forward to for MonsterVerse fans, this Titan-filled universe is expanding into small screen territory. In addition to the Skull Island animated series heading to Netflix, it was announced earlier this year that Legendary Television has set up an unnamed, live-action MonsterVerse series at Apple TV+. The first casting news for this project dropped at the end of June, and today it’s been revealed that Kurt Russell and another actor who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been added to the lineup. In fact, it’s Russell’s own son!

Kurt Russell, who played Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Wyatt Russell, who starred as John Walker in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will both appear in this MonsterVerse series Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch at a yet-to-be-determined date. No details about their roles were shared, but they’ll appear alongside Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

The MonsterVerse series will mark the third time that Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have acted together in a project; as a child, the latter popped up in the former’s movies Escape from L.A. and Soldier. As far as their separate and more recent professional endeavors go, Kurt Russell has played Mr. Nobody in the last three main Fast & Furious movies and Santa Claus in the Christmas Chronicles movies, while Wyatt Russell has starred in The Woman in the Window and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Turning back to the MCU, while Ego died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kurt Russell voiced an alternate version of the character in What If… ?. As for Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, he officially became U.S. Agent at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it seems like a good bet he could return in the Thunderbolts movie being directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson.

Apple TV+ (opens in new tab)’s MonsterVerse series will take place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans in San Francisco (i.e. what went down in 2014’s Godzilla), with the world now knowing that the towering monsters exist. A family goes on a journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linked to Monarch, the scientific organization that studies the Titans. Although we don’t officially know anything about Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell’s characters in the series, don’t be surprised if they end up being related in the show, whether as part of the starring family or another one.

Behind the scenes, Chris Black and Matt Fraction created the MonsterVerse series, with Black serving as showrunner. WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will direct the first two episodes, and all three men are executive producing with Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from Toho. As soon as more concrete details about this project come in, we’ll pass them along.