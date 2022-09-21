Armie Hammer’s Ex Has Seen The House Of Hammer Docuseries, Shares Her Honest Take

These days, Armie Hammer’s name doesn’t pop up in the news because of his professional endeavors, but rather for the controversies and scandals surrounding his personal life. Since the beginning of 2021, the actor recognizable from The Social Network and Death on the Nile has been hit with multiple sexual assault allegations, and earlier this month, the actor’s life and family history was explored in the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer’s ex-wife, as seen this docuseries and given her honest take about its content.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer married in 2010 and have two children together, but they announced their separation in July 2020, roughly half a year before the allegations about Hammer surfaced. Chambers has moved with a new beau, but on the subject of House of Hammer, here’s what the TV personality said to E! News when asked if she watched the docuseries:

I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me. It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.

The House of Hammer trailer that premiered in August didn’t hold back with teasing how the docuseries would delve into the disturbing details that have come out about Armie Hammer for over a year and a half, including the explicit and sometimes cannibalistic text messages he sent to various women and having allegedly raped some of them. Courtney Vucekovich, one of Hammer’s former partners, even told a story where he supposedly left a note for her saying, “I’m going to bite the fuck out of you.” Additionally, House of Hammer covers the “disturbing details and sinister secrets” about the Hammer family “that money and power couldn’t hide forever.”as Jason Sarlanis, Discovery+’s President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, put it.

As Elizabeth Chambers explained, with the right people by her side, she decided to watch House of Hammer, and while it was a difficult experience for her, it was important for her to watch it. Regarding whether anything in the docuseries surprised her, Chambers stated:

I definitely was surprised, but I think that's to be expected.

Ahead of House of Hammer’s premiere, Armie Hammer was reportedly trying to “trying to prepare himself as much” as he could for the docuseries, but was also looking to “move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career.” Although he and Elizabeth Chambers are no longer together they have reportedly been co-parenting their son and daughter together in the Cayman Islands, and over the summer, it was reported that Hammer was working at a resort selling timeshares to help support his family.

The fallout of the allegations directed at Armie Hammer led to the actor dropping out of several projects, including the Jennifer Lopez-led romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Taika Waititi-directed sports drama Next Goal Wins, with Josh Duhamel replacing him on the former and Will Arnett replacing him on the latter. CinemaBlend will continue passing along information concerning what’s going on with the actor both personally and professionally.