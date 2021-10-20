Atlanta: 11 Other Funny Comedies To Watch If You Liked The Donald Glover Comedy

Atlanta is a hilariously funny FX comedy starring Donald Glover that stole the hearts of viewers for it’s punny moments, enjoyable characters, and serious topics explored in a comical way. It’s been a while since Season 2 premiered, and even if Atlanta Season 3 is on the way, fans might be craving a show that’s similar to Atlanta to hold them over.

While you could spend your time watching some of the best FX dramas, I sometimes just want to laugh. Luckily, there are plenty of other shows out there that will tickle the same funny bone that Atlanta viewers are used to. From shows on Amazon Prime to Netflix originals, here are some of the best shows you can watch right now that might remind you a bit of Atlanta.

(Image credit: FX)

You’re The Worst (Hulu)

In this dramedy , You’re the Worst follows Jimmy and Gretchen, two people who have their own destructive tendencies and lives, who are attempting to have a relationship together.

Since this comedy hails from FX as well just like Atlanta, you know it’s going to be funny, but You’re the Worst is honestly one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time. Chris Geere and Aya Cash give stellar performances as Jimmy and Gretchen, and create an amazing love story that’s not only believable but oh so realistic, about the trials and tribulations of learning to love someone. I wished it had gone on forever, but I think five seasons is a good amount, too.

Stream You’re the Worst on Hulu.

(Image credit: Fox)

Empire (Hulu)

In this popular TV series, Empire follows the story of Lucious Lyon, a hip hop mogul, former drug dealer, and the CEO of Empire Entertainment. But, when his life changes as his health deteriorates, he must make a decision to pick a successor that will rule his empire long after he passes away.

For fans of Atlanta, this show reminds me a lot of it. While it's not a comedy, its dramatic moments are super dramatic and will have you on the edge of your seat. Both Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson are fantastic in their starring roles, and the music is killer - even better than Paper Boi, in my opinion.

Stream Empire on Hulu.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

In this Hulu original comedy, Ramy follows an American Muslim, who is on his own personal spiritual journey within his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood, stuck between two worlds that he is trying to learn how to live in.

When I watch Ramy, I always think of the more serious moments of Atlanta, and that’s why it’s on this list. While it is a funny show with some great delivery from star Ramy Youssef, Ramy is one of those shows that has some brilliant themes and explores serious topics that some viewers may have never known about that have to do with Muslim culture in America. I for one can’t wait until the third season.

Stream Ramy on Hulu.

(Image credit: HBO)

Barry (HBO Max)

Next, we have an HBO original. Barry is about the titular character, a discharged Marine who works as a hitman. When he travels to L.A. to kill a target, he unexpectedly finds a community that he never thought he would in the L.A. theater scene.

Barry is absolutely killer for people who like Atlanta. Bill Hader’s movies are always a gem to watch but there’s just something about him as the main character in Barry that makes me like him more. He’s excellent in his role and delivers that proper amount of comedy that will not only make you laugh, but sometimes cry. Henry Winkler is also awesome in his supporting role, and deserves all the praise. Heck, the whole cast is awesome. Barry Season 3 is right around the corner.

Stream Barry on HBO Max.

(Image credit: BBC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

You want some cringe comedy that’s actually good? Check out Fleabag. In this popular series on Amazon Prime , we follow the title character, a young woman who's trying to come to terms with a recent tragedy while living in London, and attempting to navigate her life.

While Fleabag was only a measly twelve episodes, each one was funnier than the last. The titular character, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge , has such great chemistry with everyone, and her facial expressions are everything. Every time she breaks the fourth wall I feel like I’m almost in on a secret and I get to be a part of the show. I wish that Fleabag had gotten more seasons, but I suppose it’s good to end a great thing while we still want more.

Stream Fleabag on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Californication (Hulu)

Moving on, we have Californication. This show follows Hank Moody, a writer from New York who moved to California to try and get out of his writer’s block that is constantly stopping him from working, all while trying to solve his own personal problems at the same time.

Californication is another great Showtime series that had some awesome storylines, ones that fans of Atlanta can appreciate. Hank, played by David Duchovny, has a way of capturing the audience’s attention from the very beginning, as we watch him change from someone who, honestly, has a lot of problems, to a better version of himself near the end, but I can’t give away too much. The story, acting, and everything else combined will make you love watching this awesome show.

Stream Californication on Hulu.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Shameless (Netflix)

Next up, we have Shameless. In this popular Showtime series, we follow the Gallagher family, born and raised in the South Side of Chicago, through their troubles, tribulations, and everything else in between.

Shameless was one of those shows that got me into dramedies like Atlanta, because that’s when I discovered that they can be so good. The Shameless cast is so talented, the stories are incredibly funny to follow, but sometimes heartbreaking too, and the character arcs are some of the best that I have witnessed. I think everyone should watch Shameless at least once.

Stream Shameless on Netflix.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Weeds (Peacock)

Next, we have Weeds. In this popular comedy, we follow Nancy, a woman whose life turns criminal when she begins to start a front so she can sell - and eventually make - her own line of weed called MILF, before relocating her family to stay out of jail and protect her children.

For fans of Atlanta, I think that this is one of the best comedies you could watch, because it’s so funny. The whole cast has such great chemistry and work off of each other beautifully, but everything else, from the setting to the story, is awesome to follow as well. I almost think of Weeds as the comedy version of Breaking Bad, except without all the meth lords and cancer - it’s genuinely a lot of fun.

Stream Weeds on Peacock.

(Image credit: HBO)

High Maintenance (HBO Max)

In this anthology comedy-drama, High Maintenance follows a man named The Guy. He is a cannabis courier who delivers his products to clients in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, with each episode focusing in on a new character and their lives as they intersect with him.

High Maintenance has such a cool and interesting concept, about the lives of others and how one person's life can intersect with so many other people. For fans of Atlanta, you’ll love the strange and wacky characters that The Guy comes across in several different episodes, but, even then, no matter who the person is, there is always an awesome story. I wish the series had come back for a fifth season, but it was not meant to be. At least now I can enjoy it through HBO Max.

Stream High Maintenance on HBO Max.

(Image credit: HBO)

Insecure (HBO Max)

Next up, we have Insecure. Starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, Insecure follow Issa and Molly, the two main characters, on all of their strange and uncomfortable adventures, as well as their racy dating tribulations.

I think out of all of the comedies on this list, Insecure is one of the few that I think is the closest to Atlanta level in terms of it just being about everyday life. There’s no crazy plot in here - it’s just about two best friends living their lives and trying to make the best out of strange or uncomfortable situations. Issa and Molly almost remind me of Alfred and Earn, with how they often get themselves into messy situations but try to work it out together. These characters are just the best.

Stream Insecure on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Lastly, we have Dear White People, based on the film of the same name. In this series, we follow the lives of several black college students who attend a fictional Ivy League school, and touch on issues of modern day America and race relations.

I think Dear White People is a great show for fans of Atlanta to watch if you’re into the messages of many of the episodes Atlanta has to offer, such as racism, bigotry, class differences, and many others. While Dear White People is a comedy with some hysterical moments, it focuses heavy on looking into the modern day world of race relations through topical issues, and creates moving stories that will intrigue anyone who wishes to watch.

Stream Dear White People on Netflix.

I know that Season 3 of Atlanta feels like it's years away but trust me, we won’t have to wait too long. Hopefully, some of these great shows might be able to hold you over until Earl, Alfred, and the whole gang return.