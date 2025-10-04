After Diddy Was Sentenced To Years In Prison, His Former Collaborator Aubrey O’Day Issued A ‘Warning’ To Young Artists
The Danity Kane alum isn't holding back her thoughts.
Months after his sex-trafficking trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced for the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution he was convicted of. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced 55-year-old Combs to 50 months in prison (just over four years) and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine. Since the decision was announced, the public at large has been reacting. Ex-Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day is now weighing in, and she also has a warning for young artists.
Throughout Diddy’s legal situation, Aubrey O’Day has been vocal, as she’s not only weighed in on the proceedings but also shed light on her own experiences with the Sean John founder. During this time, the 41-year-old Making the Band alum hasn’t minced words about the slew of allegations that have been leveled against the man who helped discover her. Following the announcement of Diddy’s sentence, O’Day took to X to weigh in, and she asked stressed that up-and-coming artists need to protect themselves:
Some of the individuals who have come forward with claims against Sean Combs since 2023 alleged that they were promised potential career opportunities amid their interactions with him. Many of those same plaintiffs also alleged in those suits that they were subjected to violence, sexual assault and more. As for O’Day’s statement, she further discussed those who become “victims” to those who abuse their power:
One of the most high-profile artists who was impacted by Diddy’s actions was his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who testified over four days during the trial. While on the stand, Ventura – who was romantically involved with Combs between 2007 and 2018 – claimed he subjected her to violence and made her participate in his Freak Offs.
The testimony from Cassie Ventura – who is mononymously known as Cassie – came more than a year after she filed suit against Diddy for alleged abuse, violence and sex trafficking. Also preceding the trial was the release of 2016 footage that showed Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel room. In the aftermath of the sentencing, Ventura’s lawyer, Doug Wigdor released a statement to ABC News. Wigdor said that “nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs,” but that “the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”
Unlike Cassie, Aubrey O’Day did not take the stand, as she was not subpoenaed (a development that she felt allowed her to maintain her “inner peace”). O’Day also shared thoughts on the sentencing hearing weeks ago, opining that the defense would do whatever it could to portray Diddy in a softened light. Since she wasn’t subpoenaed, O’Day suggested she may also reach out to those who claim to have been victimized by Diddy.
At the end of his trial in July, Sean Combs received a mixed verdict and, while he was found guilty on the prostitution-related charges, he was acquitted of the more severe racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. More recently, during the sentencing hearing, Combs spoke and issued apologies to Cassie and other victims. He also referred to his actions as “disgusting, shameful and sick.” As reports continue to swirl around Combs, time will tell if others within the music industry will speak out like Aubrey O’Day has.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.