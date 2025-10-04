After Diddy Was Sentenced To Years In Prison, His Former Collaborator Aubrey O’Day Issued A ‘Warning’ To Young Artists

Months after his sex-trafficking trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced for the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution he was convicted of. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced 55-year-old Combs to 50 months in prison (just over four years) and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine. Since the decision was announced, the public at large has been reacting. Ex-Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day is now weighing in, and she also has a warning for young artists.

Throughout Diddy’s legal situation, Aubrey O’Day has been vocal, as she’s not only weighed in on the proceedings but also shed light on her own experiences with the Sean John founder. During this time, the 41-year-old Making the Band alum hasn’t minced words about the slew of allegations that have been leveled against the man who helped discover her. Following the announcement of Diddy’s sentence, O’Day took to X to weigh in, and she asked stressed that up-and-coming artists need to protect themselves:

Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured. The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back.

Some of the individuals who have come forward with claims against Sean Combs since 2023 alleged that they were promised potential career opportunities amid their interactions with him. Many of those same plaintiffs also alleged in those suits that they were subjected to violence, sexual assault and more. As for O’Day’s statement, she further discussed those who become “victims” to those who abuse their power:

No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain. Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity.

One of the most high-profile artists who was impacted by Diddy’s actions was his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, who testified over four days during the trial. While on the stand, Ventura – who was romantically involved with Combs between 2007 and 2018 – claimed he subjected her to violence and made her participate in his Freak Offs.

The testimony from Cassie Ventura – who is mononymously known as Cassie – came more than a year after she filed suit against Diddy for alleged abuse, violence and sex trafficking. Also preceding the trial was the release of 2016 footage that showed Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel room. In the aftermath of the sentencing, Ventura’s lawyer, Doug Wigdor released a statement to ABC News. Wigdor said that “nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs,” but that “the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”

Unlike Cassie, Aubrey O’Day did not take the stand, as she was not subpoenaed (a development that she felt allowed her to maintain her “inner peace”). O’Day also shared thoughts on the sentencing hearing weeks ago, opining that the defense would do whatever it could to portray Diddy in a softened light. Since she wasn’t subpoenaed, O’Day suggested she may also reach out to those who claim to have been victimized by Diddy.

At the end of his trial in July, Sean Combs received a mixed verdict and, while he was found guilty on the prostitution-related charges, he was acquitted of the more severe racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. More recently, during the sentencing hearing, Combs spoke and issued apologies to Cassie and other victims. He also referred to his actions as “disgusting, shameful and sick.” As reports continue to swirl around Combs, time will tell if others within the music industry will speak out like Aubrey O’Day has.