Beavis And Butt-Head's Mike Judge Reveals Original Idea For Crossover Connection With King Of The Hill
Don't crossover the, uhh, streams, Beavis.
As little interest as I have in hanging out with dimwitted eterna-teenagers in real life, I could not be more pumped for Paramount+’s upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head revival series, with creator Mike Judge back in the driver’s (ed) seat. The duo’s latest shenanig-adventures will kick off anew in early August, with Judge on-hand at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote their streaming TV debut on the heels of the hilariously ridiculous feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Expectedly, the creator fielded questions about another one of his beloved projects, King of the Hill, which is rumored to be getting its own revival at some point. Specifically, he was asked about the idea of a crossover between the two shows.
Addressing the ever so harsh reality that Beavis and Butt-Head being an early MTV classic and King of the Hill being a 20th Century Fox series made it impossible for any legitimate crossovers to feasibly happen, Mike Judge did admit that was an idea that he’d considered in the past, via THR. To the point where the two animated hits theoretically already have connective DNA, if one wants to go the legally non-binding head-canon route. Here’s what Judge said:
Anyone who watched Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill during the ‘90s no doubt made the mental connection between the way Mike Judge voiced the teen’s neighbor Tom Anderson and the latter comedy’s lead Hank Hill. It’s basically the same, with his Hank performance obviously becoming more polished over time. And by all means, they look enough alike that someone might suspect this person messing with a propane tank is Hank Hill, even though it isn’t. (Okay, maybe the WitSec version of Hank Hill who's in trouble with Breaking Bad villains.)
Of course, it’s narratively impossible for Anderson to be Hank’s father, given Toby Huss’ unforgettable role as the gripe-lord Cotton Hill on King of the Hill. But I think there are enough similarities between the different series’ characters that a closer look at their family trees is warranted.
With the way things are going now on the corporate front, it’s hard to tell whether it’s easier than ever to make a Beavis and Butt-Head crossover happen with King of the Hill, or if it’s even more unattainable. But what is definitely plausible, at the very least, is a TV return for KotH. While he didn’t say much, Mike Judge did address that inquiry at SDCC, answering with:
Now we just sit back and wait for Judge to pull the rug out from under all of us by revealing that Todd and Boomhauer are brothers. That danged ol' bully, man.
Keep your eyes peeled for Arlen, Texas references when Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head debuts for Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, August 4. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are popping up soon.
