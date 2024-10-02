It’s Only The Beginning Of Spooky Season, But I’m Loving How There’s Already Two Horror Flicks On Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now

The start of October is the perfect opportunity to watch horror films that are great for beginners or revisit the best scary flicks of all time as we all prepare for Halloween. It’s also a great time to see what terrifying films the best streaming services have to offer. So, now that it's officially the start of spooky season, I've been poking around for some festive films to watch, and I'm thrilled to see that Netflix already has two top-tier horror movies in its top ten!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

At the moment, Netflix’s No. 4 spot is held by It: Chapter Two. Considering that the first It movie is one of Stephen King’s best films , and the fact that Chapter Two did scare up some big numbers at the box office when it came out in 2019, I'm not surprised to see this movie in the streamer's top ten.

Not to mention, Netflix subscribers could be using this spooky season to get in a Pennywise mood to prep for Stephen King’s It prequel series Welcome to Derry . Scheduled to be part of the 2025 TV schedule on HBO, the new horror series takes place before the first movie, and it portrays the origin story of one of the best modern horror movie villains . So, I think it's safe to assume that interest in Pennywise and his world is high.

Plus, with Chapter One available with a Max subscription and Chapter Two on Netflix, it's so easy to stream the spooky films based on King's classic.

(Image credit: Compass International Pictures)

Meanwhile, the No. 8 spot in Netflix's top ten is held by one of 2018’s best horror films , Halloween. At the time, the first of the David Gordon Green trilogy was the highest pre-selling horror film of that year as it set out to continue an already iconic horror franchise. Now, Netflix subscribers are getting the opportunity to see Michael Myers return (again), and this could pique their interest in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends as well.

Overall, both IT and Halloween are horror staples, and I love that they're already getting lots of views on Netflix. Honestly, it's making me even more excited for Halloween!

