Kim Kardashian Is 'Always Ready' For An Adventure In Brand New Bikini Post

Life is pretty hectic for Kim Kardashian, which is saying a lot considering she has a lot on her plate under normal circumstances. For the past year, she’s been dealing with her divorce from Kanye West, and the process has been filled with a number of developments. Most recently, Kardashian did see a major win, as she’s been declared legally single. Sometime after the win, she jumped on social media to treat her followers to another bikini post, in which she looks relaxed. Though based on her caption, she’s still “always ready” for an adventure.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to post her latest pics, which shows her sporting a black bikini. The starlet is also shown to be sporting a motorcycle helmet, which adds some credibility to her adventure-centric caption. (It also matches her sleek swimwear perfectly.) You can take a look at the sizzling photos down below:

At this point, Kim Kardashian has become a master at dropping bikini photos, knowing just when to drop them and how to take them (or have them taken). The reality TV star, for instance, recently shared some scolding hot selfies for Valentine’s Day . She also posted other stunning images that she admitted she was “still spamming” following her vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The serene-looking stills seem to indicate that she was able to get in some sweet downtime. She definitely seems to be having fun in the midst of the beautiful surroundings. I am wondering whose motorcycle helmet that is, though. While she may be ready for some adventures, she’s never been known to hop on a bike a speed down the open road. Regardless, it’s an accessory that looks good on the Kardashians star.

The breather may have been greatly welcomed by Kim Kardashian, considering what she’s been through in recent months. As far as the legal proceedings with Kanye West go, the rapper has seemingly found different ways to stretch out the process. The rapper previously indicated that he’d yet to see any “paperwork” regarding the divorce. West recently tried to block Kardashian’s efforts to be declared single , before a judge ruled in her favor. The rapper is now contesting the prenup he and his spouse have in place. Kardashian has since argued that there’s no fault to be found within the agreement, which they both signed.

Outside of the courtroom, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Pete Davidson have been dealing with public attacks from the musician. Ye has chastised his ex’s co-parenting methods and took a major shot at Davidson in his song “Eazy.” He later threw another jab at the SNL star by parodying him in his music video . While the starlet is said to be “furious” about the video, Davidson allegedly finds it to be “hilarious.”

Amid the ups and downs though, it seems clear that Kim Kardashian is going to continue to drop the bikini photos she’s become famous for. And you can bet she’ll continue to use them to chronicle the many adventures she embarks upon moving forward.