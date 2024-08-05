'That's Not Sick': Blake Griffin Was Asked About The Actor That Played Him On Clipped, And He Has Some Thoughts

Casting a sports biopic – or any kind of dramatization of real events, for that matter – can be tricky. Producers simultaneously aim to cast someone who looks similar to the person they’re portraying but also embodies their personality. The creative team behind FX’s Clipped were faced with that challenge while casting ex-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and members of the team. During the course of the limited series’ run, fan reactions to the cast were somewhat mixed. Now, NBA veteran Blake Griffin has shared some thoughts on the actor hired to portray him on the show, and he didn’t mince words.

When it comes to the basketball-centered series, Blake Griffin was played by Austin Scott, whose credits include Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie and A Jazzman’s Blues. Griffin recently took part in a Barstool-presented interview (part of which is on X ) alongside quarterback Josh Allen. During the chat, Clipped came up, and Griffin confirmed he hadn’t watched the show, which is streamable with a Hulu subscription . The former NBA player mused that he didn’t have to tune in, because “he lived it.” And, after Allen stated that it’s “sick” that someone played Griffin on the show, the ex-basketball player shared some not-so-optimistic sentiments:

Once you see the guy, you’re gonna be like, ‘Nah, that’s not sick.’ … I didn’t [work with the actor]. I think he sent in a submission tape, and [the producers] were like, ‘Well, he can dye his hair, right?’

It’s fair to say that from a physical standpoint, Austin Scott does differ from Blake Griffin in a number of key ways. First off, the Sistas alum isn’t quite as tall as the six-time NBA All Star, who stands at 6′ 9″. Scott, on the other hand, is 6′ 4″, which is admittedly close. Griffin is also a redhead, and Scott has black locks, which were dyed for the show. In all honesty, the two men don’t resemble each other all that much.

Considering the fact that the actor doesn’t look much like the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest champion, the casting director must’ve simply been moved by his approach to the role. Yes, it definitely doesn’t hurt if a star closely resembles the real-life person they’re portraying, but what matters most is if they can embody the personality and energy needed for the role. Even some amazing biopics are led by performers who don’t necessarily look like the people they’re attempting to embody.

Clipped isn’t the first sports series that’s had to tap actors to play real-life people involved with the NBA. A few years ago, the creatives behind HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (which is streamable with a Max subscription ) were faced with the task of casting the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dr. Jerry Buss. Johnson was skillfully portrayed by up-and-comer Quincy Isaiah, who even responded to criticisms that the real Magic had for the show as a whole. Additionally, John C. Reilly withstood the “pressure” that came with portraying Dr. Buss, and the late team owner’s daughter, current Lakers owner Jeanie Buss – even complimented him .

I’d also say that FX’s Clippers-centric production made some interesting casting choices as well. The decision to cast Laurence Fishburne as coach Doc Rivers is solid, and Jacki Weaver was a logical fit for Shelly Sterling. But Ed O’Neil really came to play as disgraced former team owner Donald Sterling. The actors who portray the various basketball players also have their merits. When it comes to Austin Scott, Blake Griffin is totally within his rights to feel the way he does about the casting. And, surely, there are viewers out there who are be a bit higher on the idea of Scott being tapped for the role of the former NBA Rookie of the Year.

You can check out Austin Scott’s performance, along with those of his co-stars, by streaming all six episodes of Clipped on Hulu. Also, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule for other fare that’s set to hit the small screen soon.