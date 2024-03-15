Love Is Blind Success Story Cameron and Lauren Spill The Tea On Why They Weren’t At That Dramatic Season 6 Reunion Special

We're six seasons into Netflix's reality dating series Love is Blind and yet many faithful viewers haven't moved past the picture-perfect couple that is Cameron and Lauren Hamilton from the show's inaugural season. Heck, even some of the show's cast members have said that Lauren and Cameron's success inspired them to sign up for it. So, fans were excited at the possibility of seeing them together on the recent Season 6 reunion, however, the power couple wasn't there. Now, they have opened up about why they opted out of this season's reunion.

Hopeful viewers were disappointed by Lauren and Cameron's absence, the latter of whom took to social media to explain exactly why the couple "respectfully declined" producers' invitation to the reunion special. Cameron "cleared the air" via an Instagram video on Friday, March 15, saying:

So many people have messaged me asking why Lauren and I weren't on the Season 6 reunion. I wanted to clear the air. First, let me say: I love the Love is Blind franchise. That's how I met my wife. I really appreciate that opportunity so much, it's given me this wonderful platform, so I'll be forever grateful for that...Second, we were invited to the Season 6 reunion, and we respectively declined. We already were booked for that date and also, I had only watched a few episodes of the show and I just wasn't motivated to keep watching. And that's no hate to the current cast, I just wasn't into this season. I didn't find those couples that I wanted to root for.

Like the rest of the show's daters, the Hamiltons first began their relationship, sight unseen, in the pods, but unlike where other Love is Blind couples ended up, the couple got married on day 40 of the TV experiment back in 2018 and remain together to this day. Cameron pointed out how he and his wife have publicly supported the Netflix series throughout the years and genuinely believe in the premise of the romantic experiment.

You can see his post in full below:

A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton) A photo posted by on

However, Cameron also noted how it's obvious now that, while there are still contestants who are truly "open to getting married," there are others who simply join the show "to get famous":

I have supported [Love is Blind] for the last four years, doing press, doing hosting, other activations, and I've been very happy to do that. When it comes to genuineness, I think on every season there are people who are open to getting married, there are people who want to get famous and there are people who fall somewhere in the middle. And for me watching, of course I want to see people who have that true connection, who genuinely want to get married.

He also commented on how "the drama" and "the mess" of the oh-so-binge-able series has become seemingly more important to producers than the show's romance success stories:

What is everyone talking about when they watch this show? It's all the memes, it's all the one-liners, it's all about the drama, the mess. Can you really blame the cast for playing into that? And now Season 6, the cast is well-aware of how this show works. I didn't hear anything about the one couple who did get married on this season. It was all about everyone else.

Do you agree with Cameron's critique? You can watch all of Love is Blind Season 6, which just finished airing on the 2024 TV schedule, as well as that drama-filled reunion special, now with a Netflix subscription.