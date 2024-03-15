Love Is Blind Success Story Cameron and Lauren Spill The Tea On Why They Weren’t At That Dramatic Season 6 Reunion Special
The beloved Season 1 couple was oddly M.I.A. during the recent reunion ep.
We're six seasons into Netflix's reality dating series Love is Blind and yet many faithful viewers haven't moved past the picture-perfect couple that is Cameron and Lauren Hamilton from the show's inaugural season. Heck, even some of the show's cast members have said that Lauren and Cameron's success inspired them to sign up for it. So, fans were excited at the possibility of seeing them together on the recent Season 6 reunion, however, the power couple wasn't there. Now, they have opened up about why they opted out of this season's reunion.
Hopeful viewers were disappointed by Lauren and Cameron's absence, the latter of whom took to social media to explain exactly why the couple "respectfully declined" producers' invitation to the reunion special. Cameron "cleared the air" via an Instagram video on Friday, March 15, saying:
Like the rest of the show's daters, the Hamiltons first began their relationship, sight unseen, in the pods, but unlike where other Love is Blind couples ended up, the couple got married on day 40 of the TV experiment back in 2018 and remain together to this day. Cameron pointed out how he and his wife have publicly supported the Netflix series throughout the years and genuinely believe in the premise of the romantic experiment.
You can see his post in full below:
A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton)
A photo posted by on
However, Cameron also noted how it's obvious now that, while there are still contestants who are truly "open to getting married," there are others who simply join the show "to get famous":
He also commented on how "the drama" and "the mess" of the oh-so-binge-able series has become seemingly more important to producers than the show's romance success stories:
Do you agree with Cameron's critique? You can watch all of Love is Blind Season 6, which just finished airing on the 2024 TV schedule, as well as that drama-filled reunion special, now with a Netflix subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City.
