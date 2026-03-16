Love Is Blind’s Vic And Christine Say Conversations About Race Were ‘Critical’ Before Marriage: ‘We Don’t Live In A Bubble’

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the results of Love Is Blind Season 10, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

Love Is Blind remains one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, and watching Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton find each other and get married was unquestionably one of the highlights of the past few seasons. Unlike the other couples we met on Season 10, they didn’t encounter huge roadblocks on the way to the altar, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have some serious talks. Vic and Christine sat down with CinemaBlend recently and explained why talking about race was “critical” before saying, “I do.”

To the great disappointment of myself and many Love Is Blind viewers, Vic and Christine’s story was edited down quite a bit in comparison to more controversial couples like, say, Jessica and Chris or Ashley and Alex. However, I was grateful that the show included Vic and Christine’s poignant conversation about the realities of being an interracial couple — particularly when it comes to the children they want to have. I asked them about that, and Christine said:

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That was so important for us, because we both have different perspectives but are very aware of a lot of hate in the world and how we could be judgmental just off of somebody's appearance. So having those kind of harder conversations were obviously critical, because, ‘Are you OK with these things? How are we going to navigate this together? What's that going to look like?’ And this isn't just some random person on the street. This is much more intimate and personal because it's going to be part of you, part of me in raising our children.

In one episode of the Netflix dating show, Vic told Christine that growing up, he was sometimes seen as more “threatening” because he’s Black, and she acknowledged that if they do have children, there would be a huge part of that child’s life she wouldn’t be able to relate to. They both agreed they had a lot to learn about the other’s experiences, and that would help them navigate parenthood, if and when that time comes.

In the end, Christine told me it comes down to “just loving everybody.” There are going to be things about people we don’t relate to, she said — be it race or disability or physical appearance — but it’s about loving other humans. Vic agreed, saying:

We don't live in a bubble, so we're going to be exposed to so many different things. You have to know how to at least understand different spheres of identity that people hold. I think those were some of the conversations we wanted to have for sure.

Honestly, it’s those conversations that make me believe Vic and Christine are the real deal. Sure, it was interesting to see Season 9 throw us for a loop with no marriages, but Vic and Christine’s kind of love story was what I really hoped to see when I tuned in for Love Is Blind Season 10 on the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully future seasons will continue to showcase such important conversations between its new couples.