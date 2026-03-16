Love Is Blind’s Vic And Christine Say Conversations About Race Were ‘Critical’ Before Marriage: ‘We Don’t Live In A Bubble’
I'm rooting for these two.
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Spoiler alert! This story discusses the results of Love Is Blind Season 10, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
Love Is Blind remains one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, and watching Vic St. John and Christine Hamilton find each other and get married was unquestionably one of the highlights of the past few seasons. Unlike the other couples we met on Season 10, they didn’t encounter huge roadblocks on the way to the altar, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have some serious talks. Vic and Christine sat down with CinemaBlend recently and explained why talking about race was “critical” before saying, “I do.”
To the great disappointment of myself and many Love Is Blind viewers, Vic and Christine’s story was edited down quite a bit in comparison to more controversial couples like, say, Jessica and Chris or Ashley and Alex. However, I was grateful that the show included Vic and Christine’s poignant conversation about the realities of being an interracial couple — particularly when it comes to the children they want to have. I asked them about that, and Christine said:Article continues below
In one episode of the Netflix dating show, Vic told Christine that growing up, he was sometimes seen as more “threatening” because he’s Black, and she acknowledged that if they do have children, there would be a huge part of that child’s life she wouldn’t be able to relate to. They both agreed they had a lot to learn about the other’s experiences, and that would help them navigate parenthood, if and when that time comes.
In the end, Christine told me it comes down to “just loving everybody.” There are going to be things about people we don’t relate to, she said — be it race or disability or physical appearance — but it’s about loving other humans. Vic agreed, saying:
Honestly, it’s those conversations that make me believe Vic and Christine are the real deal. Sure, it was interesting to see Season 9 throw us for a loop with no marriages, but Vic and Christine’s kind of love story was what I really hoped to see when I tuned in for Love Is Blind Season 10 on the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully future seasons will continue to showcase such important conversations between its new couples.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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