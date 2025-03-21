Bob The Drag Queen’s Traitors Round Table With Boston Rob Is Already Iconic, But I Find It Fascinating How Little Time They Had Behind The Scenes

News
By published

This wild moment was even wilder than it looked.

Bob The Drag Queen and Boston Rob split image
(Image credit: Peacock/Euan Cherry)

The Traitors Season 3 has been finished for weeks, but fans and the cast are still sharing their thoughts on one of the wildest reality competition shows on the 2025 TV schedule. The season was chaotic, with Traitors turning on each other left and right, and that started with one epic showdown between Boston Rob and Bob The Drag Queen. The moment was iconic enough, though Dylan Efron has sent it over the edge with new information on the big elimination.

Efron was a guest on The Squeeze podcast with Tay and Taylor Lautner and talked about the role he played in bringing down power player Bob The Drag Queen alongside Boston Rob. Efron, who likely still has yet to be paid alongside fellow winner Gabby Windey, confessed he didn't have a major role to play in the elimination and shared just how little time there was to talk before that big moment:

We don't know how much time of reality we're going to get. Like, how much time to strategize before The Roundtable. Make this plan, let's go work other sides of the rooms. Let's get people on our side. They called me in for a confessional, then called Rob in for a confessional, and we had no time to strategize. Once we're out of the confessional, reality was over. We have to do this at The Roundtable. Did he convince anyone? I sure didn't. Fifteen minutes of The Roundtable he hasn't said anything so I'm just like it's not going to happen. And then he spoke. Immediately, like I brought my popcorn out, it was just like, whoa.

Of course, Boston Rob was able to be so convincing in his crowning moment because he knew for a fact that Bob The Drag Queen was a Traitor. Unfortunately, Dylan Efron and the rest of the contestants were already on to Rob's gameplay, and down the line, it wasn't too hard to speculate that Rob served up Bob as a sacrificial lamb in an effort to try and take the pressure off himself.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
The Traitors and all the other NBC and Bravo reality television a person could ever want is readily available with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

To talk more specifically about what Dylan Efron said, I do wonder why there isn't a set amount of time for contestants to strategize on The Traitors. It could just be because the series has a tight production window with reports stating it lasts a few weeks with incredibly long days of shooting. Depending on how long a challenge or The Roundtable segment may take could certainly play a factor in how long contestants are left to strategize beforehand.

The reality show veteran in me can be a bit of a cynic, and I can't help but wonder if The Traitors producers weren't trying to save Bob The Drag Queen's skin by keeping Dylan Efron and Boston Rob separated before The Roundtable and giving them little time to strategize. As Efron said in the podcast, Bob was carrying the season to that point and was one of the more entertaining people in The Traitors Season 3 cast. If I were a producer trying to make the best season possible, I would hate to lose him, though this is just me speculating and not accusing the series of anything.

The important thing is that regardless of what happened behind the scenes, the sloppy AF gameplay ended up snowballing into a chaotic season all around. It's no wonder The Faithful won, though I've written about how I don't feel all the winners of the season were deserving. Hopefully, Season 4 will find a way to give Traitors a leg up and incentivize them not to betray each other so early in the game.

Stream all three seasons of The Traitors over on Peacock. I'm already excited to see who will be brought in for Seasons 4 and 5 and wondering which former cast members will be invited back.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Gabby smiling at the seer dinner on The Traitors

Traitors Fans Need To Go Down The Gabby Windey Rabbit Hole Like Me, Because It's Really Filling That Post-Season Itch
Ellen Pompeo in Grey&#039;s Season 19

The Extraordinary And Yet Practical Advice Shonda Rhimes Gave Ellen Pompeo That’s Stuck With Her (And She Recounted On The View)
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise and JLo in Marry Me

The Wild Story Behind How A JLo Music Video Caused Sterling K. Brown And His Wife To Temporarily Break Up: ‘She Bounced Out’
See more latest
Most Popular
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise and JLo in Marry Me
The Wild Story Behind How A JLo Music Video Caused Sterling K. Brown And His Wife To Temporarily Break Up: ‘She Bounced Out’
Daffy Duck looks over a toilet with a face of discontent in The Looney Tunes Show - S1 E15 &quot;Bugs &amp; Daffy Get a Job.&quot;
There's Been A Lot Of Looney Tunes Drama Lately, And As A Big Fan, I Have Some Feelings
Ellen Pompeo in Grey&#039;s Season 19
The Extraordinary And Yet Practical Advice Shonda Rhimes Gave Ellen Pompeo That’s Stuck With Her (And She Recounted On The View)
Tony Stark speaking to Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 2
Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Russo Brothers Saying ‘There’s Nobody’ But Robert Downey Jr Who Could Play Doctor Doom
Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor Season 25.
What’s Next For The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell After Matt James Split? She Wants ‘People To Know Everything’
Travis Kelce on Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift&#039;s Karma music video.
Break-Up Rumors Have Persisted With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But Eagle-Eyed Fans Think They've Spotted Evidence That Everything Is Cool
Halle Bailey smiling as Ariel/Rachel Zegler arching an eye brow as Snow White
After Dealing With Her Own Disney Princess Backlash, Halle Bailey Lent Support To Rachel Zegler On Her Snow White Opening Weekend Post
Kanye West and Iggy Azalea split image
Iggy Azalea Made A Big Claim About A Past Encounter With Kanye West, And He Confirmed It Was True
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff talks on the phone in The White Lotus Season 3.
Jason Isaacs Knows People Can't Stop Talking About His Accent In The White Lotus Season 3: 'The Internet Exploded'
Danny Ramirez in Falcon suit in Captain America: Brave New World
Danny Ramirez Dropped Some Captain America Set Photos, But I Love Hearing His 'Favorite Thing' About Playing An MCU Hero Even More