Bob The Drag Queen’s Traitors Round Table With Boston Rob Is Already Iconic, But I Find It Fascinating How Little Time They Had Behind The Scenes

The Traitors Season 3 has been finished for weeks, but fans and the cast are still sharing their thoughts on one of the wildest reality competition shows on the 2025 TV schedule. The season was chaotic, with Traitors turning on each other left and right, and that started with one epic showdown between Boston Rob and Bob The Drag Queen. The moment was iconic enough, though Dylan Efron has sent it over the edge with new information on the big elimination.

Efron was a guest on The Squeeze podcast with Tay and Taylor Lautner and talked about the role he played in bringing down power player Bob The Drag Queen alongside Boston Rob. Efron, who likely still has yet to be paid alongside fellow winner Gabby Windey, confessed he didn't have a major role to play in the elimination and shared just how little time there was to talk before that big moment:

We don't know how much time of reality we're going to get. Like, how much time to strategize before The Roundtable. Make this plan, let's go work other sides of the rooms. Let's get people on our side. They called me in for a confessional, then called Rob in for a confessional, and we had no time to strategize. Once we're out of the confessional, reality was over. We have to do this at The Roundtable. Did he convince anyone? I sure didn't. Fifteen minutes of The Roundtable he hasn't said anything so I'm just like it's not going to happen. And then he spoke. Immediately, like I brought my popcorn out, it was just like, whoa.

Of course, Boston Rob was able to be so convincing in his crowning moment because he knew for a fact that Bob The Drag Queen was a Traitor. Unfortunately, Dylan Efron and the rest of the contestants were already on to Rob's gameplay, and down the line, it wasn't too hard to speculate that Rob served up Bob as a sacrificial lamb in an effort to try and take the pressure off himself.

To talk more specifically about what Dylan Efron said, I do wonder why there isn't a set amount of time for contestants to strategize on The Traitors. It could just be because the series has a tight production window with reports stating it lasts a few weeks with incredibly long days of shooting. Depending on how long a challenge or The Roundtable segment may take could certainly play a factor in how long contestants are left to strategize beforehand.

The reality show veteran in me can be a bit of a cynic, and I can't help but wonder if The Traitors producers weren't trying to save Bob The Drag Queen's skin by keeping Dylan Efron and Boston Rob separated before The Roundtable and giving them little time to strategize. As Efron said in the podcast, Bob was carrying the season to that point and was one of the more entertaining people in The Traitors Season 3 cast. If I were a producer trying to make the best season possible, I would hate to lose him, though this is just me speculating and not accusing the series of anything.

The important thing is that regardless of what happened behind the scenes, the sloppy AF gameplay ended up snowballing into a chaotic season all around. It's no wonder The Faithful won, though I've written about how I don't feel all the winners of the season were deserving. Hopefully, Season 4 will find a way to give Traitors a leg up and incentivize them not to betray each other so early in the game.

Stream all three seasons of The Traitors over on Peacock. I'm already excited to see who will be brought in for Seasons 4 and 5 and wondering which former cast members will be invited back.