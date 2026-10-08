Bridgerton Is Finally Making The Spinoff I've Always Wanted, And Fans Are Thrilled: 'I'm SO Ready'
This gentle reader is incredibly excited about this news!
When Queen Charlotte ended, I was dying for more love stories like hers, and I wanted to see more of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Now, we’re going to get just that, as Netflix has officially announced a spinoff about the Bridgerton matriarch and her late husband, Edmund. So, yeah, I’m elated over this news, especially since I’ve been wanting this for a long time, and the fans are in the same boat.
Violet Bridgerton Is Getting Her Own Show
While there is no question about whether we’ll get more Bridgerton, seeing as Season 5 is in the works and it’s already been renewed for Season 6, there were questions about the potential for more prequel stories.
I specifically wanted one about Violet, since her romance with Edmund is so legendary in the flagship show. She talks about it often, and their love match is like a guiding light for her children. Plus, with the success of Queen Charlotte, it felt like making a spinoff about the Bridgerton matriarch was the natural next step.
This spinoff will be a limited series, per Netflix, that follows a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. It will be co-written, showrun and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini. That’s notable because Rhimes was the one who wrote Violet’s enthralling love story in Season 4 of Bridgerton, and she created Queen Charlotte.
Other than that, details about Violet and Edmund’s series are sparse, but it was noted that it will be similar to Queen Charlotte. That makes me think we will get to see Ruth Gemmell playing Violet in the present, and I’ll be curious to see if Connie Jenkins-Greig returns to reprise her role as the younger version of Violet that we saw in the last prequel series. Plus, obviously I’m dying to know who will be cast as Edmund.
Overall, there’s still a lot to learn about this new series set in the world of Bridgerton. However, just knowing that it’s coming has me remarkably excited.
Fans Are Thrilled Violet Will Finally Get Her Story
Obviously, fans were surprised and utterly delighted, too. I mean, many of us have been asking for this story for a very long time. So, to know we’re actually going to get to watch Violet and Edmund’s romance unfold with a Netflix subscription is the best news. To prove that, take a look at some of the comments left on Netflix’s announcement:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Young Violet and Edmund?! 😭 Bridgerton really knows how to keep us hooked. I’m SO ready for this love story. ❤️🔥
- Let's fooking goooo!!! 🔥🔥💯I've waited for this!!!
- FINALLYYYYYYYY
- We're getting origin stories for the parents now. The Bridgerton Cinematic Universe is real, and honestly it has a better long-term plan than most superhero franchises.
- SCREAMING KICKING CRYING GIGGLING KICKING MY FEET THROWING MYSELF AGAINST THE WALL
The hype really is so real for this. And it makes sense too. Violet and Edmund's story is something we've been yearning for. Plus, with Queen Charlotte being so fantastic, I just know they'll do a great job with this tale.
At the moment, it’s unclear when exactly we’ll get to see Violet and Edmund’s series. However, Bridgerton will return in 2027 to tell Francesca and Michaela’s story, and we just got to see Benedict and Sophie fall in love on the 2026 TV schedule. So, there’s plenty of romance to keep us occupied until we finally get to see how the Bridgerton kids’ parents got together.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.