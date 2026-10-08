Bridgerton Is Finally Making The Spinoff I've Always Wanted, And Fans Are Thrilled: 'I'm SO Ready'

When Queen Charlotte ended , I was dying for more love stories like hers, and I wanted to see more of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Now, we’re going to get just that, as Netflix has officially announced a spinoff about the Bridgerton matriarch and her late husband, Edmund. So, yeah, I’m elated over this news, especially since I’ve been wanting this for a long time, and the fans are in the same boat.

(Image credit: Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Violet Bridgerton Is Getting Her Own Show

While there is no question about whether we’ll get more Bridgerton, seeing as Season 5 is in the works and it’s already been renewed for Season 6 , there were questions about the potential for more prequel stories.

I specifically wanted one about Violet, since her romance with Edmund is so legendary in the flagship show. She talks about it often, and their love match is like a guiding light for her children. Plus, with the success of Queen Charlotte, it felt like making a spinoff about the Bridgerton matriarch was the natural next step.

This spinoff will be a limited series, per Netflix , that follows a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. It will be co-written, showrun and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini. That’s notable because Rhimes was the one who wrote Violet’s enthralling love story in Season 4 of Bridgerton, and she created Queen Charlotte.

Other than that, details about Violet and Edmund’s series are sparse, but it was noted that it will be similar to Queen Charlotte. That makes me think we will get to see Ruth Gemmell playing Violet in the present, and I’ll be curious to see if Connie Jenkins-Greig returns to reprise her role as the younger version of Violet that we saw in the last prequel series. Plus, obviously I’m dying to know who will be cast as Edmund.

Overall, there’s still a lot to learn about this new series set in the world of Bridgerton. However, just knowing that it’s coming has me remarkably excited.

Fans Are Thrilled Violet Will Finally Get Her Story

Obviously, fans were surprised and utterly delighted, too. I mean, many of us have been asking for this story for a very long time. So, to know we’re actually going to get to watch Violet and Edmund’s romance unfold with a Netflix subscription is the best news. To prove that, take a look at some of the comments left on Netflix’s announcement :

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Young Violet and Edmund?! 😭 Bridgerton really knows how to keep us hooked. I’m SO ready for this love story. ❤️‍🔥

Let's fooking goooo!!! 🔥🔥💯I've waited for this!!!

FINALLYYYYYYYY

We're getting origin stories for the parents now. The Bridgerton Cinematic Universe is real, and honestly it has a better long-term plan than most superhero franchises.

SCREAMING KICKING CRYING GIGGLING KICKING MY FEET THROWING MYSELF AGAINST THE WALL

The hype really is so real for this. And it makes sense too. Violet and Edmund's story is something we've been yearning for. Plus, with Queen Charlotte being so fantastic, I just know they'll do a great job with this tale.