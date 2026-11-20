Selena Gomez’s Reaction To Martin Short Accidentally Cutting Her Wedding Cake Is As Funny As I’d Hoped
She couldn't have had a better reaction.
It's been well established that Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin know how to get into hilarious trouble on Only Murders in the Building, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription. However, the members of the unexpected trio know how to do that in real life too. Need an example? Look no further than the time Martin Short accidentally cut Gomez's wedding cake, and her hilarious reaction to it.
Earlier this year, Short had nothing but wonderful things to say about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding. However, the reception featured some unexpected chaos. The comedy legend admitted he cut into the bride and groom’s cake, not realizing it was not for the guests until people started shouting at him. And it didn’t help that it was just before the newlyweds were supposed to cut into it themselves. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Short, Gomez shared her take on the whole situation and was a very good sport:
I do love that Short tried his hardest to cover it up, but I can’t say I blame him for cutting into the cake. He revealed that there were different sections at the reception with couches and groups of people, and he simply thought there was a cake in each section.
I also love that Gomez is not even upset about it and is more impressed with the fact that her co-star tried to save it. Weddings can be stressful, even after the fact, but I’m glad to know that they knew how to roll with the punches, even when Short didn’t want the bride to know, as she explained:
Considering how close Gomez and Short have become over the years, I love that there were no hard feelings over the accidental cake cutting. It also further proves why they’re bestie goals. Even now, she laughed the entire time retelling the story, which Short says he is “blameless” in.
While this may have come as a shock at first, ultimately the mistake from Short made the night even better. As Gomez recalled, she's actually grateful it happened, and it helped make the whole event even more unforgettable:
The friendship between Short, Martin, and Gomez is definitely the best thing to come out of Only Murders in the Building. Of course, Short and Martin have long been friends, but I definitely feel like Gomez was the missing piece. Now, I hope there are many more funny stories like this to come.
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Also, I have to say, this whole bit about Gomez's wedding cake just makes me even more excited for Only Murders Season 6, which will finally on the 2026 TV schedule on December 8.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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