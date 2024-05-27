Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Wore A Mini Dress With A Train Fit For A Viscountess At Cannes

Simone Ashley is coming off of a promotional campaign for Bridgerton Season 3, in which she reprises her role alongside Jonathan Bailey , but it seems like the work doesn’t stop for the actress. The Sex Education alum also made an appearance at The Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a look worthy of London high society. The actress arrived at the famous event in France wearing a gorgeous black dress --with a train-- and black pumps that are to die for.

Ashley hit the red carpet at Cannes wearing a unique black gown by Stella McCartney. The dress itself was a short ruffle style, made formal with a long train emerging from the back of the bodice and fit for the ton. She styled the gown with a pair of classic Jimmy Choo heels and one hell of a necklace. The statement necklace added a regal opulence to the look, and Ashley’s slicked back hairdo is a chic way to draw all the attention to the dress. You can see her look below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage))

According to Ashley’s Instagram , the actress was there with the L’Oreal Paris team, a beauty brand she is the face of. She attended the closing ceremony, and celebrated All We Imagine As Light, a film that centers around the relationships between Indian nurses working in Mumbai. It was the first Indian film to compete at the festival in main competition in 30 years, so it was a special event. The film ended up winning the prestigious Grand Prix prize at the festival, and the actress congratulated the filmmaking team on her social media, as well.

Simone Ashley is no stranger to show-stopping red carpet looks, so her latest shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. Her Met Gala outfit this year was to die for, and her pearl ensemble at the Vogue World: London fashion event is one of my personal favorites. It's hard to say what is more breathtaking, the corseted regency era ball gowns she wears as Kate on Bridgerton, or the fashion looks she rocks at Hollywood events. What I do know is I can’t wait to see everything new Simone Ashley puts together, on the small screen or otherwise.

It’s not just high fashion fans can look forward to on Season 3 of Bridgerton. Ashley’s Kate character is married to Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony, and they are going stronger than ever. While the main focus of the season is all about Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope, and her love story with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton , it is still exciting to see our leaders from previous seasons. Bailey and Ashley’s careers have flourished even since Season 2 wrapped on the romantic Netflix drama, but it is nice to see them drop in to remind audiences their favorite characters are still together and very much in love.

When you aren’t watching Simone Ashley rock a French red carpet, you can see her in Bridgerton, which is available to stream for Netflix subscribers. You can also see her in the upcoming rom-com Picture This, which will be streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription sometime in the near future.