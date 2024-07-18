Britney Spears Defends Kate Beckinsale After She Took Flak On Instagram, Knows How It Feels

If anybody understands what it's like to face the judgment of people on social media, it’s Britney Spears. The former pop star turned off the comments on her Instagram last year to avoid reading what people had to say about her new dog, the accusations she’s made against her family and a plethora of other topics, but she’s still using the platform to speak her mind. In a recent post she stood up for Kate Beckinsale, who has been facing her own criticism, with Spears saying she knows how it feels.

Kate Beckinsale has faced some health issues this year that caused her to lose some weight, and the actress has been clapping back at the haters who body shame her and tell her she’s not acting in an “age-appropriate” manner. That struck a chord with the “Toxic” singer, as she’s apparently seen the same backlash over her dancing videos. Britney Spears wrote on Instagram :

Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale ??? Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London !!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content … she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻 !!! Not as bad as some of of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!!

Kate Beckinsale has been known to rock a bow as a statement accessory, and Britney Spears is here for it, especially as a response to critics accusing her of not acting in an age-appropriate way. The Underworld star, for instance, posted these photos from a recent event:

Britney Spears seemed inspired by Kate Beckinsale to continue to fight back against her own haters in regard to her dancing and rumors that she’s in danger of going broke . In the same Instagram post, she continued:

Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and Number 2) I’m not poor at all !!! ... In my transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too … it relies on my quest in my own fucking Interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise ass assholes just as Kate did !!!

Earlier this year Kate Beckinsale had posted then deleted some photos alluding to some health issues, and she only recently revealed, per Variety , that she’d been hospitalized for six weeks after she “burned a hole” in her esophagus from the stress and grief of her stepfather dying and her mother having Stage 4 cancer. She also was distraught over the loss of her cat, though she had a cheeky way of mourning that loss . She understandably had difficulty eating, which caused her to lose weight.

Britney Spears’ message continued to appeal to fans to contribute something good to the world and to leave people like her and Kate Beckinsale alone, writing:

It’s good to see others doing painting 🎨 class … dance class … what have you seen lately ??? What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content ???

