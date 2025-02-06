Can I Watch The Super Bowl On Disney Plus?

You wouldn't be wrong for thinking Super Bowl could be live streamed on Disney Plus this coming weekend as the Eagles and Chiefs compete in Super Bowl 59. Disney owns many of Fox's assets, including 20th Century Studios and FX Networks. However, when Disney Plus acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2019, it didn't acquire Fox News or Fox Sports, both of which remain under Fox Corporation. That means you won't be able to watch a Super Bowl live stream through Disney Plus, with broadcaster rights owned by Fox Sports for 2025.

Perhaps, come LXI in 2027, when ABC and ESPN will be the official network, we could see Disney Plus get its Super Bowl moment then.

That said, it's certainly still getting some limelight this year. Its 2025 Super Bowl Commercials sees the question "What if?" asked, essentially conveying the variety of content Disney Plus has in its library, from The Simpsons to the latest Pixar hit Inside Out 2, and Hulu sensation Only Murders in the Building.

If you were hoping you'd be able to watch the Super Bowl on Disney Plus, these are all the options at a glance of how to watch the big game come Sunday, February 9, with kick-off scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon).

Watching Options For The Super Bowl

And if you still want to subscribe to Disney Plus regardless of the fact it's not showing the Super Bowl, if you're in the States I always recommend the Disney Plus bundle.

Disney Plus bundle: from $10.99 a month

Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $9.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for a little more than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $16.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $26.99 a month. Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

And if you just want to tune into Kendrick Lamar's performance, you can check out my guide on how to watch Halftime Show at Super Bowl 2025, with SZA confirmed to be joining the 22-Grammy winner on Sunday night.