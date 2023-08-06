Sarah Michelle Gellar Entered Her 'Eras Era' Rocking A Sparkling White Top And Dancing With Buffy Co-Star Seth Green At Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift continues to prove why her Eras Tour is the hottest ticket of 2023. It’s been a delight to see which celebrities get out for a night of dancing with their kids or with friends, engaging in all of the fun Swiftie etiquette (like Simu Liu, with his massive haul of friendship bracelets ). With Swift in the middle of six shows in Los Angeles, the celebrity sightings can only be expected to increase, and Sarah Michelle Gellar proved as much, embracing her “Eras Era” on a night out with friends, including one very familiar face.

Sarah Michelle Gellar served up a side of nostalgia, as she donned a sparkling white halter top for one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Sofi Stadium. The actress posted several photos and a video to Instagram, showing that she took the concert in with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green. Check out the pics below!

The actress made a kissy face in a selfie with Seth Green, before a video showed the duo rocking out to “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Other highlights from the Sunnydale High reunion, aka Eras Tour, included Sarah Michelle Gellar hanging out with Este Haim, one-third of the group HAIM, who opened for Taylor Swift.

The Cruel Intentions star proved successful in the friendship bracelet exchange , featuring far more in the last photo of her post than she had in the first frame, before setting out in her dazzling white attire. I’m not sure, however, if her bracelet game was quite as on point as Jennifer Garner’s .

Seth Green and Sarah Michelle Gellar were just two of many famous faces to make it out for T-Swift. Mindy Kaling attended the first night of the L.A. leg , living her best Swiftie life, along with Alexandra Daddario and a murderer’s row of other celebs . While the Buffy stars appeared to be spending the hours-long affair in the VIP section and backstage, others chose to brush shoulders with the civilians as they took in the concert.

Frozen star Josh Gad seemed happy to play doting dad, as he took his family to the show and shared a video of the “Anti-Hero” songstress from somewhere in the stands. Community’s Danny Pudi and his daughter weren’t quite in nose-bleed territory, as they enjoyed the show from higher up as well.

It’s not just Los Angeles that brings the stars out for Taylor Swift, though. Longtime Swifties Laura Dern and Emma Stone were among the celebs to make it out for their friend’s Eras Tour opening, with videos showing the crew having an absolute blast as they danced and sang along.

But if we’re talking about dancing the night away, possibly nobody had more fun than Aaron Rodgers , who was among the more surprising sightings on the Eras Tour. The New York Jets quarterback was seen in the VIP section at MetLife Stadium outside New York, with Miles Teller, Bradley Cooper and Julia Garner. Only Murders in the Building star Paul Rudd was also present, caught on camera accepting friendship bracelets with fans.

We love seeing Taylor Swift unite so many people in their love for her music, and when it can bring together old co-stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green, it’s definitely a bonus. Stay tuned, because there are likely more big celebrity sightings to come, with three nights in Los Angeles remaining.