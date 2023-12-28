Chicken Run 2 Poked Fun At Star Wars With An Eggcellent Tweet, And I Can't Get Over It

With everything new on Netflix that’s hit through the final days of the 2023 movie release schedule , the warm reaction to Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has been quite exciting. A project that arrived 23 years after its predecessor, it’s now time to kick back and enjoy this new caper that has Ginger, Rocky, and the rest of the gang back in action. So what better way to continue hyping the recent film than with an eggcellent Star Wars reference, poking fun at an infamous The Rise of Skywalker plot point that’s mirrored in this very movie?

It’s no secret that legacy baddie Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson) has returned, as even the first Chicken Run 2 trailer pointed out that very fact. But apparently that revelation was news to enough fans that Netflix used it as an excuse to make the following joke on its social media channels:

Somehow Mrs. Tweedy returned. pic.twitter.com/puQA5PNC6wDecember 28, 2023 See more

Openly mocking that moment from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in which Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron reveals that “somehow, Palpatine returned,” is a touch of genius. Especially when apparently so many people were convinced that Mrs. Tweedy was dead at the end of 2000’s Chicken Run! It was enough to inspire this meme-worthy moment, so I won’t argue too hard against this somewhat collective presumption.

That being said, one would have thought that Mrs. Tweedy surviving an exploding pressure valve in that grand finale would have been enough of a hint that she did eventually live. Sure, a gigantic barn door lands on her head at the way end, but again, after such a forceful explosion and powerful landing still saw her ticking, I find it hard to believe that this returning arch-villain wasn’t just waiting for a sequel all these years. No matter where you stand on the matter, it is very satisfying to see Madame Tweedy back for more presumed punishment.

While the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast did see some changes for the sequel’s roster, the return of Mrs. Tweedy thankfully came with original voice actor Miranda Richardson in tow. And as you can hear above, her skills as a top tier villain are just as sharp this time out, even if the critical reaction to Chicken Run 2 on the whole has been mixed.

While the poultry processing magnate isn’t subject to the same rules that governed how Emperor Palpatine survived for his Star Wars return, the Tweedy resurgence still managed to surprise some fans. Playing the cards that were dealt, Netflix's social media department ran with a killer gag that makes absolute sense, and that's no yoke from where I'm standing.

Fear not, Aardman fans, as you can watch both installments of the Chicken Run story in one convenient location. Courtesy of your very own Netflix subscription, you can find both the 2000 starter adventure as well as a front row seat from home for Dawn of the Nugget. So make sure to set aside some time in your holiday schedule to relax and enjoy these thematic wings of delight