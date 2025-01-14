Forget The Chiefs Movie With Mama Donna, A Jonas Brother And Priyanka Chopra Are Apparently Filming Their Own Christmas Movie

Donna Kelce might have stolen Lacey Chabert’s crown of Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024, pulling double duty in Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story and Christmas on Call, but the 2025 holiday season looks like it's going to be all about another famous family: the Jonases.

According to images acquired by TMZ, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra have all been spotted on a snowy set in Toronto, Canada. The images show each member of the Jonas family bundled up in black coats as they walk from their trailers to an undisclosed set. While Kevin Jonas has yet to be spotted by cameras, it's rumored that he will also be participating in the untitled Christmas project.

Little is known about the project beyond the fact that it is reportedly a Christmas movie being filmed for Disney+. As a massive Jonas Brother fan, I was a bit skeptical when the news broke. After all, the three brothers haven’t acted together since 2010, when their Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam aired and their sitcom JONAS LA wrapped. The latter of which none of the brothers have fond memories of participating in, despite the series having some of the best songs in their discography.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d assume that the brothers and Chopra were filming a holiday special of sorts to celebrate the band’s 20-year anniversary that they kicked off on Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest -- which is also celebrating a 20-year anniversary. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case considering ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress Chloe Bennet was also spotted on set, meaning this untitled project might be a full-fledged original Christmas movie.

(Image credit: ABC)

It makes a lot of sense for the Jonas Brothers to return to their Disney roots as they set out to celebrate two decades of being a band together. It’s also a genius way for the streaming service to get back into the Christmas movie game after not releasing a new, original movie in 2024. As a massive Jonas Brother fan and a connoisseur of Christmas movies, I’m certainly excited about the potential project and will be tuning in the minute it releases.

It seems like 2025 is going to be a busy year for the Jonas family. On New Year’s Day, the trio announced that they would be putting out a new single with Marshmellow, “Slow Motion,” on January 17th. They also teased a brand new world tour to commemorate their monumental anniversary. In addition, the youngest Jonas is slated to make his return to Broadway this Spring in the limited-run revival of The Last Five Years. Joe is also slated to release new music as a solo artist by the end of 2025 after his 2024 album was delayed.

It’s unclear if the untitled Christmas movie will be finished in time to join the 2025 Movie schedule, but keep checking back here for updates. In the meantime, you can check out the chemistry the brothers have on-screen together by streaming Camp Rock or JONAS LA with an active Disney+ subscription. I’d also consider checking out Chopra in Netflix’s Love Again, which also stars her husband Nick.