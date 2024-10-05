Joe Jonas Had A Snarky (But Really Flipping Funny) Comment For A Fan With A Viral TikTok 'Plan' To Date Him

When I was growing up and crushing on the Jonas Brothers (I was a Nick gal), all I had was magazine posters, their albums, the music videos that played on Disney Channel and whatever great rom coms my brain could imagine to feed it. Nowadays, fans of the JoBros and other heartthrobs actually have a direct line of communication with them thanks to social media platforms like TikTok. In fact, when one Joe Jonas fan shared her “plan” to capture the singer’s heart in a viral post, it made its way to the man himself.

Earlier this week, Maria Meade took to her TikTok to share her approach to getting Joe Jonas to fall in love with her. In a matter of a few days, the post has earned over 4 million views. Check it:

While casually sipping an iced coffee in the video, Meade shared that she’s letting herself be “delulu” (which is delusional in Gen Z speak) by not following Joe Jonas on social media platforms… you know as most fans would do. Instead, she is playing it real cool in hopes that she’ll meet the singer, they will fall in love and she’ll get to be an “ordinary girl” to him. Hey, that’s one way to do it.

In a hilarious turn of events, Joe Jonas actually saw the post and wrote this comment:

✨ Does the plan still work if he sees this? ✨

Oops! Jonas hilariously came across or was sent the video, and came up with a snarky comment to make the TikTok so much better. It’s funny because Meade’s whole plan was to not promote herself as a fan to Jonas, and here she is going viral for that exact fact about herself. (Jonas is no stranger to going viral on TikTok either, once for officiating a wedding !)

We gotta admit, she had an amazing comeback in the comment section for Jonas too:

That was the actual plan🤙🏼 now that I got your attention… I sent you an IG dm @mariameadeh (I don’t follow you yet, don’t get too excited)

OK, she’s making moves!! It’s true she doesn’t follow him. And, sorry to say, he doesn’t follow her either for the time being, but I love to see this funny interaction between Joe Jonas and a fan. She’s committing to the bit, and hey, she probably didn’t know her post would reach millions of views. She very much caught his attention though, so who’s delulu now?

Joe Jonas is newly back on the market as an officially single man after a judge declared him and his ex-wife Sophie Turner divorced and single last month, per AP . Rumors of their plans to divorce started in September of last year while the Jonas Brothers were on tour celebrating all their albums. Now, they're officially out of that relationship.

While the divorce fiasco cannot be easy on Joe Jonas and his family, the singer being single again means his fans can go “delulu” about him being the leading man in their lives. This cool girl master plan kind of worked, didn’t it?