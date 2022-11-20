Chris Hemsworth Shares Thoughts On How Much Longer We’ll See Him Playing Thor In The MCU

Although Chris Hemsworth got his film start playing George Kirk in 2009’s Star Trek, he achieved worldwide popularity when he was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor. Over a decade after the first Thor movie premiered, Hemsworth has appeared in nine Marvel movies as the God of Thunder, including his Doctor Strange cameo. Thor’s also the only one of the Marvel heroes to get a solo film series stretching past a trilogy, but now Hemsworth has shared his thoughts on how much longer we’ll see him playing this powerful superhero.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder giving audiences two end-credits scenes, there was also the tagline at the very end saying “Thor will return,” which came to the surprise of both Chris Hemsworth and director/co-writer/Korg actor Taika Waititi. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth said that while he’s unsure what the future holds in store for his Thor, but did say that he’s open to still playing the character “if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world.” When the publication brought up how Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America got conclusions, Hemsworth said this about if he hopes Thor will get a conclusion:

Yeah, for sure. I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know—am I at that stage? Who knows?

Sticking with a superhero role for 11 years and count is a big accomplishment, but it sounds like Chris Hemsworth is ready to bring this chapter of his professional career to a close. That’s not to say we will unquestionably only see Thor one more time in the MCU, and like Hemsworth noted, this thought isn’t based on anything he’s heard from people at Marvel Studios. However, fans of this incarnation of the character should start preparing themselves for the possibility that just like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers before him, Thor’s time in the MCU is wrapping up.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s ending saw the title hero becoming a father figure to Gorr the God Butcher’s daughter, Love, who was resurrected by her dying father when he found Eternity’s altar. It would be nice to see more of Thor parenting Love, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be done in another Thor movie. After all, Thor has been an integral character in all of the Avengers movies, and we have The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars coming in a few years. Yes, that technically counts as two more appearances, but if Hemsworth and Marvel Studios reach an arrangement, the next Avengers movies could both give us more of Thor and Love together, as well as provide one final hurrah for the God of Thunder. I’d even welcome those movies us one last reunion between Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

To be clear, a decision hasn’t been reached about where we stand with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the MCU, but as soon as one is officially announced, we’ll let you know. Until then, feel free to watch the Marvel movies in order, Thor’s appearances included, with your Disney+ subscription.