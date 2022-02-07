Extraction 2’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Funny ‘Stunt’ Video From Set

Chris Hemsworth has done a lot of crazy stunts throughout his career. His role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe established him as a force to be reckoned with, and his turn in Netflix’s Extraction cemented his action hero status. Now that Extraction 2 has begun filming , Hemsworth is sharing behind the scenes tidbits - including one particularly intense ‘stunt.’

Chris Hemsworth is knee-deep in shooting for Extraction 2, after the first became one of the most popular Netflix movies ever. And he’s been revealing some backstage secrets on his social media accounts. One recent Instagram video even showed off one of the “greatest and most difficult” stunts ever. Check out his post below:

The short clip shows a rough-and-ready Chris Hemsworth bouncing back and forth on the balls of his feet a la Muhammad Ali, clearly jonesing for a tussle. He rushes forward, only to slide into a conveniently placed jacket and leap into a fighting stance. Clearly, Hemsworth is a seasoned pro. To pull off a stunt like that requires finesse, skill, and a healthy dose of humorous self-awareness. His efforts were recognized by several of his famous friends, including his fellow MCU veterans Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo.

This isn’t the first time Chris Hemsworth has flaunted his skills on social media . The muscle-bound Aussie regularly shares weightlifting sessions (a.k.a ‘Iron Punishment’), boxing rounds, and similar inhuman feats of strength. It’s not totally soul-crushing, since he regularly balances out his sweat sessions with cotton candy ice cream. His fitness routine definitely isn’t for the faint of heart, but Chris Hemsworth has a packed upcoming schedule that requires him to be at the top of his game.

After he finishes production on Extraction 2, the Marvel hero will star in Escape from Spiderhead alongside Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller. In keeping with the sci-fi theme, Chris Hemsworth will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly anticipated follow-up to Ragnarok, as well as Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel that will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular antihero. It’s safe to say that all of these films have or will necessitate some serious gains in the gym, but it seems like Chris Hemsworth is more than up for the challenge - at least, if his hardcore stunt work on the set of Extraction 2 is anything to go by.

Catch Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 when the Netflix original becomes available to stream later this year. There’s no set release date, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here on CinemaBlend. Ready to get excited about all the films the new year has on tap? You can also check out more upcoming movies set to be released in 2022.