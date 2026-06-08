Scooby-Doo: Origins Dropped A First Look At Live-Action Scooby, And It's Absolutely 'Radorable'

We have a new live-action Scooby-Doo series due out in 2027 for those with a Netflix subscription, and I couldn't be more excited. Granted, I wasn't even thinking much about Scooby-Doo: Origins until the upcoming Netflix series dropped a first look at its live-action puppy, and he's absolutely "radorable," and also who's a good boy, who's a good boyyy?

Ahem, Netflix dropped a brief teaser for the series, which is a reimagined story of the first time the characters who would go on to form Mystery Inc. met. Check out the clip below, which shows Shaggy and puppy Scooby linking up at summer camp:

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I'm so used to seeing Scooby as a lanky Great Dane I forgot just how cute he'd look as a little puppy! Bonus points for the fact that he actually looks like a real dog from the breed and they didn't do anything to his ears or body to make him appear more cartoony.

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I do wonder: with the dog looking so realistic, will Scooby speak in this series? We don't hear anything in the clip, and the basic synopsis for the series does not say anything one way or another.

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The story for Scooby-Doo: Origins says Scooby will be a witness to a murder, which has me thinking he has to have some way of communicating. Otherwise, what good is a dog witness to a crime? I guess there are other ways of addressing that, but we'll just have to wait and see.

As for the other characters, it appears that Daphne (played by McKenna Grace) and Shaggy will have a pre-existing friendship via their summer camp, and happen upon Scooby at the camp. They end up enlisting a townie science nerd by the name of Velma, and new kid Fred, and set out on attempting to solve this crime together.

I've watched a lot of Scooby-Doo in my day, and I have to say, I can't think of many times murder was one of the crimes they had to solve. I wonder if this series will go the Riverdale route of offering us an edgier take on these classic characters, or if it's just more of a serious drama that will sidestep some of the tropes of the teenage mystery genre.

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For now, I'm just psyched we get to see Scooby played by an actual dog, and a super cute one at that. I will admit, it's a bit jarring to see Tanner Hagen as Shaggy after seeing Matthew Lillard play the role, but I'm excited to see a new generation step up and take on this classic franchise.

Scooby-Doo: Origins hits Netflix in 2027, and I can't wait to see the entire gang back in action once again. Here's hoping Netflix creates magic with the nostalgic series and revitalizes interest in Mystery Inc. yet again!