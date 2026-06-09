‘I Was Very Slightly Drunk’: Hugh Laurie Apologizes After Beefing With A House Fan Online

One side effect of being a celebrity is that your work is put out in the world for anyone and everyone to share their opinions on, good or bad. While those in Hollywood will admit that nobody likes a negative review, most of the time they’re able to let the criticism roll off their backs, at least publicly. Every once in a while, though, there’s a clapback, and House star Hugh Laurie recently felt the need to apologize to a fan after beefing over the series’ formulaic writing.

How The Hugh Laurie House Beef Started

House aired for eight seasons on Fox, from 2004 to 2012, and is largely considered one of the best shows set in a hospital — some even maintain that it’s their favorite medical drama of all time. But when freelance journalist Janet Murray decided to see what all the fuss was about (the series can be streamed with either a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription), she was underwhelmed — and said as much on X (Twitter):

Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode:Patient has mysterious illness.Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong.Patient nearly dies.Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again.Gets threatened with being fired. Patient nearly…June 6, 2026

The writer said that based on the House Season 1 episodes she’d seen, it featured the “same narrative every episode,” and she questioned how the series lasted so long. Well, that post made its way to acclaimed actor and comedian Hugh Laurie, and in the true nature of Gregory House — who’s known as one of TV’s most sarcastic characters — the actor responded:

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Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and…June 7, 2026

Hugh Laurie joked that if House solved the medical mystery on the first try, the episodes wouldn’t have been very long, and if he didn’t solve them at all, his patients would have kept dying — neither of which, he argued, made for good TV.

The exchange went viral and apparently caused quite a bit of backlash for the journalist, who wrote about the experience in an article for Unherd. She said she was called all kinds of names and questioned the “oddly unsettling” instinct that made fans turn on a stranger with such vitriol over a slight — and not new — criticism.

Hugh Laurie Apologizes After Fan Feud Blows Up

The comedian seems to have read her report and was aware of what was happening to Janet Murray, because in response to her posting the article, he wrote:

I’m sorry if people have been having a go at you because of my tweet. Not at all the plan. I was very slightly drunk and already upset about something that had nothing to do with you. If it’s any comfort, I got it in the neck too. I’m a thin-skinned twat, apparently, even though it wasn’t my skin. I was sticking up for the writers who I adored. Obviously I shouldn’t have cited Bach/Kahlo/Moore - asking for trouble - and would have done better to go for the 10,000 blues songs written around the same 12 bar chord structure. I’ve listened to most of them and will keep doing so. Because we love what we love.

There’s certainly something refreshing about someone just straight-up owning their mistake and apologizing for it. Because despite both making valid arguments, Hugh Laurie has a huge and passionate following, some of whom definitely seemed to over-react to the journalist’s musings.

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I’m sure most of us can admit to doing something regrettable while “very slightly drunk,” but the actor says his intentions were not to turn the Internet against the journalist. Janet Murray, for her part, wrote that she appreciated the apology and recognized that what he said was in defense of his colleagues. “No hard feelings,” she said.

I’m not sure if this experience has sullied the writer on her House binge, but if she wants to be surprised by the series, Season 5 contains possibly one of the most shocking moments in TV history, so at least there’s that to look forward to. It might be worth the watch just to see actors like Michael B. Jordan and others you probably forgot were on House.

Stream all eight seasons on either Hulu or Disney+.