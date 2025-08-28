Daredevil: Born Again’s Bullseye Actor Teases What Has Him ‘Excited’ About The Character’s Role In Season 2, And I’m Getting Pumped, Too

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is on the way, and ahead of its arrival, we've learned that some characters we saw in Season 1 will be in the spotlight once again. White Tiger, for example, is back in action, as well as the villain Bullseye. Actor Wilson Bethel recently spoke about his character's story ahead of viewers seeing his return, and I'm hype about what he had to say.

Bethel spoke to Collider about his recent series Untamed, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. The actor was asked about his return in Daredevil: Born Again, and he gave some details on how "Dex" will be different in Season 2:

The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven't really seen yet. I'm very excited for people to see it, and I'm curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven't seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it.

I like what I'm hearing, especially if it means we'll get more Bullseye compared to his presence in the first season. Let's face it, as good as Daredevil: Born Again was, it was lacking when it came to showing Matt Murdock run around in the suit and fight crime. Hopefully, with Bullseye having more to do, that means we'll see him and Daredevil trading blows a few times in Season 2.

Wilson Bethel continued talking about his return as Bullseye, and it does seem as though we'll get to see him in action. The actor is pretty ambitious about his plans for the character, as he talked about the potential of seeing a lot of the villain in the future:

We just finished shooting the second season. I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season. I’m so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew. It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it.

Hey, Daredevil was already saved once after its cancellation at Netflix. Why not swing for the fences and think it'll be around for several more years? Not to squash Bethel's optimism, but the only streaming shows that have lasted "several" years as of late were mainly because there were long gaps in production between seasons.

In any case, I am excited to see Wilson Bethel back as Bullseye, especially to compare him to what we saw when he posed as the fake Daredevil in Season 3 of the Netflix series. Of course, we saw a bit of him in Daredevil: Born Again, but frankly, it was about as much as we saw Matt Murdock in the suit.

Really, I think it's fair to say there should be more superhero stuff happening in Daredevil: Born Again, especially with notable figures like Frank Castle making an appearance. I'd love to see a reunion of the Defenders squad, though, if they show up, then Bullseye is going to need a few more Marvel baddies to help him deal some real damage to the streets of Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again just finished filming Season 2, so we'll have to wait and see when it's released on Disney+. I'm ready for more episodes right now, though I don't mind waiting to see if Matt or any other character from its universe pops up in a Marvel show or movie ahead of time.