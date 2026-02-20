Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Wine Battle Is In Year 4. Are They Close To A ‘Truce’ Yet?
The saga continues.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, as do divorce battles. Just look at how many headlines came from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Another former pair that's been battling for years is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, whose divorce was finalized after eight years. Despite this they've continued to battle over a winery they own, although it looks like the A-listers might finally be forming a truce. Let's break it all down.
Brangelina's winery lawsuit has been going on for years, further tying the former couple to each other. But according to some anonymous insiders who allegedly spoke to Closer Online, that saga may be coming to an end. Someone who is reportedly close to the Fight Club actor claimed:
Points were made. If this insider is to be believed, it sounds like the star of F1 (which is streaming with an Apple TV subscription) is trying to end the decade-long battle over Château Miraval. Specifically the goal is to have the matter resolved before 2026 comes to an end. But how does Angelina Jolie feel about it?
In the same report, there's a quote from another anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the Eternals actress. They claim that she's reportedly looking for a "truce" with her famous ex-husband, offering:
These two alleged insiders' comments may offer hope that that the lawsuit over Pitt and Jolie's winery may finally be coming to an end. Of course, it remains to be seen if this actually happens, despite reports that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is hoping to resolve the matter before the end of the year. Fingers crossed that the final chapter in this former couple's decade-long divorce proceedings finally comes to fruition.
Only time time will tell if these anonymous insiders' comments are legit. In the meantime, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are keeping busy with a number of acting projects, on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. Given the star power of both A-listers, smart money says that the public is going to continue following along with their wine battle.
