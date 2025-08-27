Dexter: Original Sin's Masuka And Batista Actors React As Petition To Save Show Gets More Signatures

The Dexter: Original Sin cast was bummed when the spinoff series was unexpectedly canceled after a Season 2 renewal, but that doesn't mean they're going down without a fight. Actors, specifically Masuka actor Alex Shimizu, have joined fans in helping spread the word about the petition to save the series. His latest video included the new Batista actor, James Martinez, and I'm loving seeing these two together again.

Not long after going viral for his dance video, Alex Shimizu is at it again and putting in the work to try to get Dexter: Original Sin back on the air. The latest video included a signature Masuka mannerism, which had me chuckling to no end.

Alex Shimizu And James Martinez Post A Message Of Support For The Petition

Dexter: Original Sin received a lot of praise tied to how well the cast imitated the original actors from Dexter, so it tracks that Alex Shimizu and James Martinez leaned on that in a new video. Check it out below, in which Shimizu delivers Masuka's signature laugh while Martinez puts on Batista's smooth persona, hat included:

Those impressions are just a couple of the many reasons I fell in love with Dexter: Original Sin, but they're not the only things to love. I think the series thrives the most with its portrayal of an unpolished Dexter Morgan, who is still learning the ropes of Harry's Code and how to be an effective serial killer. I was looking forward to seeing the younger versions of other characters before they became who we know in Dexter, so fingers crossed the series gets saved.

Can A Fan Petition Save Dexter: Original Sin?

As of writing, the petition to save Dexter: Original Sin has surpassed 43,000 and is still getting signatures. That's a thousand more signatures than it had when I began writing this article, which suggests it may reach 50,000 signatures before Friday. Many people are invested in seeing the spinoff return, but will it be enough to bring the show back for another season?

It's a question that's hard to speculate on. While fan-driven campaigns have had success in bringing back shows like Lucifer or encouraging streamers to get the rights to well-loved but canceled series Star Trek: Prodigy and the like, I feel that this is happening less frequently. Whether it's executives having new data on online presence and engagement, or something else, it seems like there's a growing trend of executives being unwilling to overturn a decision simply because people on the internet say to.

Additionally, the official reason for cutting Original Sin is reportedly tied to the success of Dexter: Resurrection. Variety reported that Skydance and Paramount were expected to open up a writers' room for the next season of the continuation, and wanted to keep a focus on Michael C. Hall's portrayal of the character. While it's not explicitly stated, it sounds like the intention is to only keep one Dexter story at top of mind.

That said, streaming services love subscribers, and they love viewership. If fans continue to be vocal about wanting to see more of Dexter: Original Sin, and it encourages others to check it out with a Paramount+ subscription, one would imagine it'll come back. We can only wait and see, and watch the prequel in the meantime!

Dexter: Original Sin is on Paramount+ and ready for anyone willing to give it a shot. Of course, I'm eager to see the rest of Dexter: Resurrection, as new episodes of that continue to roll out on Fridays as we prepare for what could be a dramatic conclusion.