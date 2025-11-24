‘Shipwrecked.’ Kim Kardashian Threw On A Gorgeous Nude Gown, Then Got It Seriously Wet

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a bikini pic, and in fact, if you pull up her Instagram, you’re guaranteed to find several swimsuits amongst her Halle Berry Die Another Day tribute and a see-through black lace number. The reality star, however, doesn’t require swimwear when she’s feeling like taking a late-night dip, as she just proved by donning an ethereal nude gown for some gorgeous water photos.

I don’t always pull out my vintage Alexander McQueen gown when I’m vacationing in Rio, but when I do, I’m definitely going for a float in the ocean at night. OK, obviously I’m not talking about myself, but that may have been something like what was going through Kim Kardashian’s head when she posted these pics to Instagram:

The dress — reportedly from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection — almost looks like it was made to be worn like this. The All’s Fair star looks like a mystical figure floating on her back in the blue water, with pieces of the brown tattered dress billowing around her. It’s also quite, ahem, busty with its dangerously low neckline.

Fans jumped to the comments to throw heart eyes and fire emojis at Kim Kardashian for the sultry pics, with her trainer Senada Greca popping in to tell her she’s, “So stunning.” Khloé Kardashian, however, wasn’t all the way on board with her sister seemingly going overboard, as she exclaimed:

You are such a freak for being in that water at night! It’s SUPER DARK outside in those pictures!! Are you well?

Come on, Khloé, you know that Kim Kardashian is willing to go to any and all lengths in the name of fashion. She has admitted she couldn’t even breathe in the ridiculous corset she wore with the sheer dress and controversial sweater at the 2024 Met Gala. I doubt she thinks twice about going out into the water at night if the results are images like these. (It’s not like Kylie Jenner standing against a metal rail in a lightning storm or anything.)

It’s also not Kim Kardashian’s first rodeo with a night swim photoshoot. A couple of years ago, the reality TV star donned a gold bikini to take some pics in the pool at night, even getting on a bicycle to ride alongside the water. Now, dipping into a swimming pool obviously isn’t the same as going into open water in pitch-black darkness, so I completely see Khloé Kardashian’s point.

If you want to see more of Kim Kardashian's fashion moments, check out her and her family on The Kardashians, with new episodes hitting the 2025 TV schedule every Thursday. She and the other cast members of All's Fair also sport some iconic looks on the legal drama — even if that's nothing like what actual lawyers would wear.