I Was Mad About Dexter: Original Sin's Cancellation, But Resurrection Is Proving Itself As The Superior Spinoff

Without a doubt some of the best Showtime shows to binge watch are within the Dexter franchise. Those with a premium Paramount+ subscription have been treated to three follow-up shows in recent years, to varying degrees of success. While I was super bummed that Original Sin was cancelled, the last few episodes of Resurrection have been proving it's the superior spinoff.

The cast of Original Sin is reacting to the news, which is no doubt more shocking since they were originally renewed for Season 2. I'll miss the prequel and those spot-on impressions of the OG Dexter cast, but overall I think Resurrection is a way more thrilling ride. Let's break it down.

I Loved Original Sin, But The Narrative Of Resurrection Is More Thrilling

Original Sin was a blast for a few reasons. I loved being back in Miami, and the way the new cast matched the voice of their predecessor was seriously impressive. Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar had a role as Dexter's mentor. But it was also a slower story, with the audience watching as Patrick Gibson's title character slowly became the serial killer we know and love. That's simply the nature of prequels in general.

Meanwhile, Resurrection picked up immediately after New Blood's finale. After a coma, Dexter goes to New York to find Harrison, and gets involved in a league of serial killers, whom he's determined to pick off one by one. There are thrills and kills, as well as a number of satisfying plot twists. And, the season isn't even over yet!

Unfortunately, the narrative seeds that were planed at the end of Original Sin's first season will never come to bloom. I personally think the show was setting up Gellar's character to find out his secret, and jeopardize his burgeoning career as both a blood splatter analyst and a serial killer. I was also eager to see the introduction of other characters like a young James Doakes.

More Michael C. Hall Is Simply Better

Michael C. Hall is synonymous with Dexter, and at this point he's been doing it for two decades. While he narrated the first (and only) season of Original Sin, which was another great way for it to tie to the flagship series, having Hall physically back on our screens and hunting fellow serial killers in Resurrection is just plain better.

This isn't a shot at Patrick Gibson's performance in the prequel series. He did an outstanding impression of Hall's vocal cadence and physicality while still making the character his own. But as they say, you can't compete with the original.

Dexter: Resurrection still has two more episodes as part of the 2025 TV schedule before wrapping up. I have to wonder if we'll get Season 2, especially now that Original Sin is officially scrapped. If not, perhaps the franchise will actually end. Only time will tell.