Kylie Jenner Jumped In The Shower In A Silver Bikini Weeks After Getting Candid About Her Boob Job

I think it’s safe to say that when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family members, questions from fans about physical alterations are pretty common. The same goes for the youngest, Kylie. Since her teenage years, the now 28-year-old has been opting for various fillers and injections. After sharing the inside scoop on her latest boob job, she’s taken to social media for a thirst trap in a sweet silver bikini.

As mentioned, the Kardashian-Jenner family has a history when it comes to fashion and looks. Many of OG gang have opted for varying cosmetic surgeries and procedures. Most recently, the youngest Jenner took to Instagram in a shimmery silver two-piece that highlights her latest change. The look comes after she revealed the specific details of her breast augmentation in a TikTok comment section.

In Rachel Leary's TikTok comment section (via E! Online), she wrote "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle" and "silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," referring to Dr. Grant Fisher. Check out the Story below that accompanies the grid pictures:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s nice to see that Jenner is feeling comfortable in her skin. Any surgery or appointment that physically alters a patient can take a toll. So, I’m pleased that she’s getting back to her typical showstopping bikini posts that go viral (and catch an ex’s eye from time to time). The Instagram Story that she posted combined with the photos on her account really explain why she chose "pretty perfect Sunday" for her caption.

I also love that the catalog of images seems to be pretty simple opposed to some of the more elaborate choices that go into a Jenner/Kardashian video. For me, the family’s content, while aesthetically pleasing, can be exhausting to keep up with. Thinking about Kylie weathering a storm for swimsuit snap, sporting her blingy $10k suit, or killing a cone bra photoshoot is too much. I'm glad I’m the viewer here.

This is all great timing with the holidays around the corner. With the rumors of Jenner and Timothée Chalamet relationship woes dashed, the two have been allegedly making festive plans. Here’s to hoping that we’ll get equally great cold-weather looks equal to all of her itty bitty bikinis.

Wherever she heads from here, Kylie Jenner’s silver suit photos do make me wonder: will she be as candid about any future changes? One way to find out is to check out the new season of The Kardashians, which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. You can tune in with a Hulu subscription for all the latest happenings, with new episodes dropping each Thursday.