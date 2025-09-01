Dexter: Resurrections' David Zayas Reacts To That Wild Angel Twist
Here's how the actor thought about it all.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Touched By An Ángel." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!
Dexter: Resurrection said goodbye to Angel Batista in its penultimate episode, and it set up a relatively dark farewell between the serial killer and his former friend. Fans obviously have their opinions about how the moment played out, but how did actor David Zayas feel about his exit?
Rather than kill Angel to cement what would've been a great offer from billionaire Leon Prater, Dexter freed the retired Miami metro detective in hopes they could make a quick mistake. Unfortunately, Batista wasn't concerned about escaping and immediately began to strangle Dexter until Prater shot him dead. In an interview with TV Line, Zayas talked about the moment and shared his thoughts on his overall storyline:
It certainly made for a powerful moment, with Batista's final words being "Fuck you, Dexter Morgan." While Dexter fans might've hoped they'd share a tender moment with his final breath, the show opted to hit us with the reminder that he's a serial killer. And outside of one specific deranged billionaire who looks like he'll be around next season, most people don't jive with that.
David Zayas' run in Dexter: Resurrection was short-lived, and while he could always return as one of Dexter's hallucinations in future episodes, those moments are few and far between. Ultimately, though, Zayas talked about how he felt "lucky" to be included and was happy he was able to be a part of the story:
It was a great exit for the character, and likely one that will help pave the way for other members of Miami Metro to join the story. Dexter: Resurrection had brief cameos from both Joey Quinn and Vince Masuka, both of whom could end up looking into Batista's death in a future season.
It seems Dexter: Resurrection is setting up a lot of possibilities for the future, as it seems as though viewers can't get enough of the series. It earned a new season renewal, while its prequel, Original Sin, was canceled after just one season.
We know a new season of Resurrection is on the way, but before that happens, we need to see how Dexter will get out of the jam he's in. The episode left off with him locked in Leon Prater's vault, which contains several objects from serial killers. I would imagine he'll make a call to Harrison, who has an opportunity to infiltrate the party as a waiter. Whether he'll be able to save his father is another story entirely, as he doesn't seem nearly as capable as his father when it comes to being crafty.
We'll see what happens in Dexter: Resurrection when the season finale drops on Paramount+ on Friday, September 5th. I'd love to see Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage back for another season, but it seems less likely that either will make it out of this situation alive if Dexter is still around.
