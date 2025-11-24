Diddy Reportedly Has A Side Hustle While In Prison... And It's Making Him Millions

In the aftermath of his trial from this past summer, Sean Combs is serving a four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence. The rapper and producer – mononymously known as Diddy – is doing his time at the New Jersey-based FCI Fort Dix, where he’s reportedly remaining busy. Of course, given his situation, Combs is unable to produce new music, which has been a key source of his income for decades now. Yet he apparently has still been able to make millions while behind bars due to a different kind of business venture.

To generate cash, 56-year-old Diddy is reportedly renting out one of his largest assets – his Gulfstream plane. The U.S. Sun reports that the music mogul’s private aircraft is being utilized by the Silver Air luxury rental company. With that, wealthy customers can rent out the plane – which has 14 seats and a range of 6,750 miles – by way of Jettly and other broker sites. Those who’d like to use the black-colored plane, though, will have to pay a hefty sum of $32,597.

Jettly’s large price tag seemingly isn’t deterring clients from renting the G550 aircraft, though. Per The U.S. Sun, the jet has been rented at least every other day and, at the time of the outlet’s reporting, the plane had banked 149,540 miles due to being rented out for different broker sites. When The Sun dropped its report, it specified that the plane had been used for 126 trips, which generated $4.1 million in revenue. On top of all this, the outlet notes that customers aren’t made aware that the jet belongs to the “Victory” rapper.

There are certain details that need to be considered in regard to how much money Combs is actually making from this arrangement, though. For starters, the brokers naturally get a cut of the profits for their services and, of course, such income has to be taxed as well. Despite that, though, it would still appear that Combs is making millions of dollars as a result of this enterprise amid his incarceration.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 as part of a federal investigation involving sex trafficking. Ahead of and during his trial, which occurred from May to July 2025, Diddy was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The court case concluded with the rapper receiving a mixed verdict, as he was convicted on two transportation to engage in prostitution charges and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. After that, Diddy unsuccessfully tried to post a $50 million bail package, with the potential sale of his plane even being part of that deal.

A sentencing hearing was held in October, with Combs apologizing for his actions ahead of receiving his sentence. Weeks later, he was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, which is where he’ll participate in the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP). Combs is reportedly settled into prison life and has been assigned several tasks thus far, including laundry duty. As it stands, Combs – whose sentence takes into account his time at the MDC – will be released on June 4, 2028.

In the meantime, it seems Diddy’s private plane arrangement will continue for the foreseeable future. Whether he’s found other ways to make money during his prison stint is unclear, as of this writing. As far as the public knows, Diddy still has a number of other assets that he’s amassed over the years as well.