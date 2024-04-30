People Are All Over Kim Kardashian’s New Blonde Hair, But I’d Just Like To Point Out She’s Back In Those Wild Pants With Built-In Shoes

Kim Kardashian’s only been blonde for a few days, but if you follow the famous Calabasas clan at all, you’ve probably already heard about it. I’m sure you’re going to going to get plenty of takes on the look Kim has thrown back into her hair as the Met Gala approaches. However, I’d like to direct your to the fact she’s been out and about in shoes that are pants or pants that are shoes, AKA pantashoes, again.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to pantashoes. In fact, she’s one of the major celebrities who has popularized the Balenciaga look, but it’s been a while since I can remember seeing her wearing it out. Doubly interesting, since the weather has been heating up a bit, there’s usually less of a reason to wear a shoes that seamlessly bleed into a pair of pants. You want that airflow!

Yet, it was clearly chilly when Kim Kardashian headed to LA Live this week, as she also rocked fur with the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries))

What are pantashoes? While other brands offer them, Balenciaga coined the term to discuss this unique fashion item. The whole line is quite extensive, as the brand offers pantaboots to pantaleggings and so on and so forth. Each pair is quite pricey and costs in the thousands and thousands of dollars range. This leggings pair is retailing for $3,190 as an example. These pantawaders retail for $4,890 as another example. I guess you're saving money because you don't need to buy a separate pair of shoes?

The Kardashians star has gone blonde several times in the past, but last time she did it was for her Marilyn Monroe Met gala look. At the time, she spoke about being concerned the process would ruin her hair, noting while processing:

I’ve been doing this for 10 hours already. I’ll risk getting my hair to fall out.

Which is why it was a bit of a surprise that she opted to go blonde again so quickly just a couple of years after the Marilyn Monroe dress brouhaha . I’m all in on the look, from the lightness of her blonde hair, to the return of the pants/shoes she infamously wore when she hosted Saturday Night Live and on several other occasions. But one can be into something and still think it was a big bombshell, pun intended, when the news dropped.

I have no idea how long Kim will stay blonde or if it will have anything to do with the Met Gala this year. In fact, last we checked, Kendall Jenner was the only Kardashian invitee to the famous fashion event, though her famous mom and sisters are expected to attend. The theme this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and if we're thinking on the nose, Disney's version of Aurora does have blonde hair.

Whatever happens, we'll be on the lookout for pantashoes, because how could you not root to see them out in the wild?