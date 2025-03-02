Kim Kardashian Rocked A Sweet Little Black Corset Dress To The Oscars Pre-Party, But I’m Not So Sure About The Sheer Bottom

Sure, the Oscars pre-awards dinner is less of a fashion event than the day the envelopes get opened and the 2025 Oscars nominations lead to a brand new crop of winners. On Oscars night, fashion is king and some of the most famous designers clamor to get custom designs on some of the biggest a-listers. But the whole awards weekend is still important for fashion, as Kim Kardashian and more showed up at the pre-event in looks that are 100% worth remarking on.

It’s hard to find a little black dress that doesn’t work for a red carpet event, and in general Kim Kardashian’s celebrity fashion moments of late have been flirty and fun. That was true of her Oscars pre-dinner look, as well, as she rocked a corset mini with the sweetest bows in her hair. I loved everything about it when I first saw the look, but it’s worth pointing out I first saw it on her social, where she shared the look from the knees up.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

Cute right? Satin and corset styles are still quite on trend, and I love how the Oscars pre-party is so much more informal than the actual awards show. It’s also not as informal as something like the MTV VMAs, which often feel more trashion than fashion. (See Megan Fox's infamous naked dress.) I like the Oscars pre-parties, because the fashion is still gorgeous, but could be worn by a normal person.

That’s exactly how I felt about Kim’s look, until I got to the bottom half. In her more formal red carpet pics from the event, Kim shows off what I thought were originally footless tights, but seems to actually be a sheer underskirt, and I don't really know how I feel about it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I think the underskirt on the Chanel look technically is attached, but it reads like a skirt under a skirt, and it's sort of giving me throwback vibes to that time many of us used to wear leggings under skirts in the Noughties. In actuality though, it's even older than that trend, as the dress was originally worn on a runway in 1992! Everything old really is new again.

Kim Kardashian is smart though. She knows how to dress on trend but give us a little something something that will keep us talking, as has happened when she wore dresses that seemed to be gravity-defying or when she played a key role in popularizing pantashoes.

But, hey, even she would say to "wear what makes you comfortable," so if an underskirt makes her feel good, more power to her. Now, onto the major fashion moments tonight.