Diddy’s Officially Settled Into Prison, And New Details Reveal Cost For Shoes, A Tablet And Even Eggplant Parmesan

When Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in September 2024, he was placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (which holds Luigi Mangione and other high-profile inmates). Since Combs was sentenced to roughly four years in prison in October, he’d been seeking to leave the MDC and be transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The 55-year-old rapper and his legal team have since been granted that request, and he’s now moved into the facility – and new details on the place are now emerging.

During his stay in prison, Diddy will have access to the commissary, which provides a number of different foods and accessories for the inmates – for a price, of course. Us Weekly received legal documents showing that the embattled music mogul will be able to purchase penne pasta for as low as $3.15, eggplant parmesan for $6.15, turkey shawarma for $8.25 and stuffed chicken for $10.85. Also available to Diddy are snacks like Pay Day bars ($1.45 each) and Snickers bars ($1.50 each) along with healthier options of varying prices.

Basic walking shoes are also reportedly available to Combs, with the reported price tag for a pair being $52. Technological devices are sold in the facility as well, with a Score 7T tablet (that includes games, music and more but no Internet access) costing $131. It’s not uncommon for such a device to be sold in a prison, as Combs had access to a (wifi-less) laptop at the MDC. In addition to the tablet, the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper can also purchase headphones for $36.

FCI Fort Dix offers more than snacks and electronic devices, though, as the facility is also known for its Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP). The program runs for nine to 12 months, and it’s been designed to help prisoners dealing with substance abuse. One of the appeals of the program is that those who participate can possibly shave up to a year off their respective sentences. Ahead of Diddy entering the prison, it was reported that he was keen on taking part in the program himself due to his personal struggles.

Sean Combs’ trial ended in July with him receiving a mixed verdict from the jury. While Combs was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During the sentencing hearing, Combs personally addressed Judge Arun Subramanian, at which point he apologized to those he’d wronged over the years. Combs and his legal team subsequently began their aforementioned efforts to have him moved to a new prison to serve his time.

Although it’s been argued that Fort Dix is a somewhat less dangerous prison compared to the MDC (where Diddy reportedly had a “horrible” time adjusting), that may not totally be the case. Businessman and former reality TV star Joe Giudice issued a warning to Diddy, as he claimed that he witnessed violence and gang activity while serving his own sentence at Fort Dix. Ex record executive Suge Knight also extended some advice to the Sean John founder as well, telling him to protect himself and stay out of trouble while behind bars.

Following his stint in prison, Sean Combs will be subject to special conditions during his first five years post-lockup. Some of those include not being in possession of a firearm or any other destructive weapon and being subjected to searches as necessary. Ahead of all that, of course, Combs will serve his sentence – which includes his time served at the MDC. How he’ll handle his new facility and purchase items accordingly remains to be seen.