After Diddy’s Lawyers Accused New Documentary Of Being ‘One-Sided And Prejudicial,’ The Production Company Responded

Since Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024, his legal woes have been much discussed. They’ve also been chronicled in a number of documentary and TV specials that have been produced as of late. One of the latest to hit the airwaves is The Fall of Diddy, which is a four-part docuseries from I.D. Discovery. Combs’ team is well aware of this project and others that have been produced about him, and they blasted it for allegedly being “one-sided" and “prejudicial.” With that the company behind the show responded.

Fall of Diddy features interviews from those who’ve apparently been in the 55-year-old Grammy winner’s orbit through his lengthy career. Many of the subjects make pointed claims against the mogul, with the first half of the show including claims of violence and death threats on the rapper’s part. Upon the debut of the show, Diddy’s lawyers emailed a statement to DailyMail.com, through which they condemned the four-part series. In their estimation, the producers didn’t perform their due diligence to make the show fair:

These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction.

Weeks ago, Puff Daddy’s lawyers similarly condemned another doc about him. The production in question was Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). Via a statement, the attorneys didn’t mince words about the 2025 movie schedule release), stating that “the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned.” As for TFoD, a spokesperson for ID issued a brief statement about the interviews presented in the doc:

The Fall of Diddy uses first-hand accounts, in-depth interviews, and publicly available content to tell this timely story.

I.D. Discovery has generated considerable buzz with its documentaries in just the past year alone. Back in 2024, the company generated headlines for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The five-part docuseries centered around the purportedly toxic workplace environment at Nickelodeon in the ‘90s and 2000s during the tenure of super producer Dan Schneider. While Schneider later apologized in the aftermath of the doc’s release, the ex-Nick producer filed a lawsuit against the producers on the grounds of alleged defamation.

As for P. Diddy, he’s currently at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and awaiting his trial, which will begin on May 5. The “Satisfy You” performer is facing federal charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more. He’s also been leveled with a copious amount of lawsuits, many of which include claims of sexual assault, domestic violence and more. While Diddy’s legal battles continue, time will tell how entertainment entities like I.D. or Peacock will continue to track his story.

The Fall of Diddy’s final two episodes are set to air tonight, January 28, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. Right now, you can stream the first two installments with a Max subscription, and the subsequent two will be available to watch on the platform as well.