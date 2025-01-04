How P. Diddy Responded To Peacock Documentary Featuring Claims From His Former Friends And More

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ various legal issues continue to receive considerable attention. While the public continues to follow the latest developments regarding the embattled rapper, varying accounts of his professional ascent and alleged indiscretions are being tackled in different ways. Some entertainment entities have been chronicling said subject matter through documentaries, and Peacock is one of the latest companies to produce one. Now, Combs – who was arrested last fall – is responding to the new doc and the claims featured in it.

Peacock will release Diddy: The Making of A Bad Boy this month. The 90-minute special includes interviews from former members of the Sean John co-founder’s inner circle, including veteran singer/producer Al B. Sure!, a childhood friend of Diddy’s and more. Based on the special’s new trailer, the doc will see subjects making claims of misconduct against the now-55-year-old rapper while also outlining his rise to prominence and fall from grace. Never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying, working and more will also be included.

Upon the release of the first batch of footage from this entry on the 2025 movie schedule, Sean Combs’ legal team released a statement on his behalf. Newsweek received the sentiments, which chastise not only The Making of A Bad Boy but other recent documentaries that have highlighted Diddy’s life, career and legal issues. His attorneys said this exactly:

These documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned. Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first attempt that’s been made to chronicle Sean Combs’ legal struggles by way of a documentary. 2023 saw the release of TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy, which was released on Tubi. That production also featured interviews and claims from those who’d been in Diddy’s orbit. A 2024 episode of IMPACT x Nightline also tackled the “Let’s Get It” performer’s situation, and the installment – called “Diddy’s Downfall” is available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Fellow rapper 50 Cent is also working on a doc that’s been set up at Netflix.

P. Diddy was arrested in September 2024 months after his homes were raided in connection with a federal investigation into a sex-trafficking case. The Grammy winner is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (which recently welcomed Luigi Mangione). Diddy’s currently facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and more. Additionally, he’s facing a number of lawsuits featuring claims of violence, sexual assault and more. His trial is set to begin on May 5.

As of late, many of Sean Combs’ famous friends have remained silent, though a handful of fellow stars and former employees have spoken out. Considering this latest doc has yet to be released, we don’t currently know the full extent of the claims being leveled against Combs. We can only wait and see what’s included in the finished production and see whether the rapper will issue any additional response following the film's launch.

Diddy: The Making of A Bad Boy is set to be available for Peacock subscription holders starting January 14.