Editor Claims Diddy Made Death Threat Toward Her Over Magazine Photos

Following Diddy’s arrest last fall , more stories and allegations about him continue to come out, and a new documentary is adding to that growing pile. In this case, the docuseries The Fall of Diddy features the story of an editor who claimed they received a death threat from the rapper because she wouldn’t show him magazine photos in advance.

Danyel Smith used to be the editor-in-chief at Vibe magazine, and she claims in The Fall of Diddy (via The Daily Mail ) that Sean Combs made a death threat toward her when she declined to let him see photos for a magazine spread before it was published. She explained that Diddy had asked to see the covers before they went to print, however, that’s not standard practice, so Smith said the following:

After the shoot, Mr. Combs wanted to see the covers before they were published. It was policy for us not to show the covers to anyone before they were published.

Combs was allegedly not OK with that response, and that’s when the death threat reportedly came into play. According to Smith, she received a call from him, and she reiterated that she would not let him see the content in advance. Then Diddy apparently told her he would “see [her] dead in a trunk’ if he couldn’t see the photos before publication:

He called me, at my office. I told him again, ‘We don’t show the covers, we don’t share the story.’ I told him that I wouldn't be making an exception and he said that he would see me dead in a trunk if I did not show it to him.

After that, Smith said she demanded he take that claim back. She then explained that she got her attorney involved, and that’s when Diddy reportedly sent her the apology she had requested after receiving the alleged death threat:

I said to him ‘You need to take that back.’ And he said something to the effect of he wasn’t taking shit back. So then I said ‘I’m calling my attorney.’ And my attorney called him to say that if he didn’t immediately fax over an apology, my attorney was going to reach out to law enforcement. And I think it took 90 minutes to 2 hours and I received that faxed apology.

She also said members of her staff had told her that days earlier, Diddy had come up to the Vibe offices with two “tough guys” looking for her. The clip cuts off there, however, The Daily Mail’s story notes that the editor’s claims “mirror those of prosecutors in Combs’ federal case.”

The report noted that in the past, the rapper denied these claims.

This story comes as other women have spoken out about the “Freak Offs” Diddy would have in his home and their experiences at said parties .

Along with the news, multiple documentaries have come out about the rapper, his parties and how he treated people. This includes the upcoming The Fall of Diddy and the recently released Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.