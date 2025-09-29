Doc Is Already Crushing The Competition On Netflix, And Here’s How New Fans Can Catch Season 2 ASAP

The Netflix release schedule is full of many popular streaming originals, but sometimes shows that have already aired elsewhere become massive hits. Suits’ success on streaming contributed to a spinoff getting the green light, and Manifest’s arrival on the platform resulted in a revival for another season. Now, a current network TV show has arrived on the streamer, and is beating most of the competition after less than a week. People with a subscription to Netflix are apparently really loving Doc, and fortunately, they shouldn’t have much trouble finding more episodes of the medical drama in the 2025 TV schedule.

What Is Doc?

Doc immediately broke ratings records for Fox when it premiered earlier this year as the network’s first medical drama since the end of The Resident. Starrying Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, and Jon Ecker, the plot follows Dr. Amy Larsen, a blunt chief of internal medicine who loses years of her memory after a car accident and traumatic brain injury.

While she forgot her divorce from her husband, her new relationship with a colleague, and a major personal loss, she retained most of her medical knowledge, and spends the aftermath of her accident trying to get her life back. The first season only ran for ten episodes, but Fox renewed the medical drama for a much bigger second run to start in the fall. A full season of 22 episodes is on the way for Season 2, which will span the 2025-2026 TV schedule.

At the time of writing, Doc holds the #2 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows, between Wayward at #1 and Jason Bateman’s Black Rabbit at #3. Considering that Doc’s first season only began streaming on the platform on September 23 and it’s an import from network TV, that’s an impressive ranking! Plus, the drama is absolutely crushing all competition among network shows in Netflix's library. The other nine slots in the Top 10 are all occupied by Netflix originals.

How To Watch More Doc

The good news? Now is the perfect time to finish the first season and move into the second without sitting through a long hiatus. The bad news? You’ll have to look elsewhere than Netflix. As a 22-episode network TV show from Fox, Doc releases on a traditional schedule of one episode per week.

The second season premiered on Fox with a love triangle twist on September 23, and new episodes will continue airing at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays in the coming weeks. Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman is joining as a new star, and the series certainly hasn’t run out of steam just because Amy is slowly but surely recovering.

So, if you want to watch Season 2 episodes ASAP, you’ll have to tune in live to Fox on Tuesday nights. If you’d still prefer to stream, you’ll be able to find the latest episodes with a Hulu subscription. According to Deadline, the domestic library rights of Doc now belong to Netflix, while new episodes of Season 2 will begin streaming next day on Hulu.

Doc Season 2 presumably will arrive on Netflix at some point after the finale airs, but that’s a long wait for anybody who wants to know what happens after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger as soon as they possibly can.

Your options for Doc at this point are 1) to watch and rewatch Season 1 on Netflix until more episodes are eventually available, 2) tune in to Fox weekly on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of Season 2, and/or 3) stream the newest episodes of Season 2 next day on Hulu.

If you’re one of the Netflix subscribers who have contributed to placing it at #2 on the Top 10 List, then you may want to figure out a way to check out your Season 2 options sooner rather than later!