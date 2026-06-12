‘Sexual But Scary.’ Why Emily Ratajkowski Embodied A DC Villain While Dating Post-Divorce
EmRata gets real.
Emily Ratajkowski’s name has been in the headlines a lot over the past few years, often for her exquisite fashion moments like those futuristic floating shoulders but also for the high-profile men she’s dated. EmRata has been caught making out with Harry Styles, went on several dates with Brad Pitt, and briefly dated Pete Davidson post-Kim Kardashian. The model/actress opened up about what dating has been like since her divorce, including why she took on the "sexual but scary" persona of DC villain Poison Ivy.
Getting back in the saddle, so to speak, after the end of a marriage — Emily Ratajkowski divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage — can be a difficult thing, especially as the single mom of a toddler. The Gone Girl actress got candid in an essay for The Cut, saying she took on her supervillain persona when out with new men:
If I’m not mistaken, Poison Ivy is traditionally a protector of nature over humanity, so there’s probably something poetic in EmRata’s choice of villain, but whatever her reasons, it helped her escape the reality of being a single mother — something she said she’d always feared.
But, she asked herself, why should she feel bad about that? She continued:
New York also played into her “supervillain bitch” era, she said, because while she may not be able to get free courtside Knicks tickets anymore, Emily Ratajkowski said she was empowered by carrying a stroller up stairwells and yelling at neighbors through her apartment wall. It was a more “Bohemian” lifestyle than driving a minivan in the suburbs.
We all have tricks and cheats that can help us bear tough circumstances, and I think it’s pretty metal that she leaned into the supervillain of it all to start dating again as a single mom.
Emily Ratajkowski can be found most recently on Lena Dunham’s series Too Much, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, but we’re still holding out hope that her red swimsuit pics will get her on the new Baywatch.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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