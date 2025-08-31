Zoe Saldaña Went On Vacation With Her Family, And The Views Were Gorgeous

Zoe Saldaña had a very busy past year filming Lioness Season 2 and, amid her work obligations, she became an Oscar winner for her performance in Emilia Pérez. More recently, though, it seems the fan-favorite actress has been enjoying a little downtime with her family this summer. With that, Saldaña took some time to share breathtaking photos on social media, and they're filled with gorgeous, unforgettable views.

More than a few celebrities have been having a lot of fun in the sun in recent months. Examples include Jennifer Lopez giving us summer goals with her bikini photo dump , or Sydney Sweeney hanging out by a lake with her adorable dog. As for Zoe Saldaña, her lovely family vacation photos make me want to go on holiday. Take a look at the snapshots the former Marvel star shared to Instagram:

“Sea x sunset x squad” sounds like a wonderful mantra. It appears that the Avatar actress had a chillaxing time lounging on her boat with a beautiful mountain view behind her. I honestly have no idea where she went, but I’m still envious of her surroundings. Also, another photo shows a stunning faded orange sunset that I can’t take my eyes off of.

Last but not least, Zoe Saldaña showed herself in great company with her husband, Marco Perego, and their three boys, who are rocking those shades. Behind them is yet another eye-popping view of the misty blue sky and sea, which perfectly framed the family’s fun-looking getaway.

Considering what a busy woman Saldaña has been in the past few years, she has a right to take some time to enjoy herself. We're also, of course, talking about the same woman who's starred in four of the highest-grossing movies of all time. I really hope Saldaña was able to truly take in the summer fun. Given how busy her life can be, I'd hope that Saldaña enjoys the little moments like hanging with her kids and hubby or riding around in a golf cart on July 4th.

Of course, summer is now winding down, and the next few months are going to be busy for Zoe Saldaña. She’s got the 2025 movie release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on the horizon, and it's set to hit theaters on December 19th. With that, she'll be participating in a considerable amount of press soon. She's also been working intermittently on the fourth film in James Cameron's sci-fi franchise, which is set to arrive in 2029.

Saldaña will also return for Season 3 of Lioness. With so many upcoming projects, I'm hopeful that the A-lister manages to get a break or two amid her flurry of gigs and press obligations.

Summer may be over, but I'm going to try to hold on to the warm and sunny vibes that Zoe Saldaña’s family vacation pics give off. Here's to even more lovely memories for the actress and her loved ones. Now, if you'll excuse me, I feel the need to look over some vacations brochures.