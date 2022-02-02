Emma Watson Reveals Her ‘Most Emotional’ Moment During The Harry Potter Reunion Special

Wizarding World fans got a real treat at the beginning of 2022 with the release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The reunion special brought together the film franchise’s three leads and their various co-stars to reflect on their time working on the movies. The result was a heartfelt and satisfying retrospective that included some great segments . As you can imagine, it was an overwhelming situation for some of the stars, including Emma Watson. With this, the actress is opening up about what she found to be the “most emotional” moment for her.

Watching Emma Watson interact with Daniel Radclffe, Rupert Grint and other stars was entertaining, but one of her best moments came during a one-on-one with Grint. During the intimate exchange, the two friends and colleagues expressed their love and admiration for each other. And this, as Watson told Vogue UK , is what truly stood out for her while filming the special:

No, that was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly. Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.

It’s lovely to hear just how much Emma Watson appreciated the sentiments not just from Rupert Grint but also Daniel Radcliffe. It can’t be easy for people to break down their personal barriers, especially when they’re on camera. However, the fact that all three stars were so candid was a testament to just how close they still are. Watson even admitted that the trio do keep in touch, despite the fact that they don’t actually have a group chat .

The Beauty and the Beast star had a number of notable moments in Return to Hogwarts. Aside from her heart-to-heart with the Ron Weasley actor, she also had some things to say about Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, on whom she used to have a crush. Their sentiments amounted to one of their most adorable moments . In addition, the actress also spoke about her initial desire to leave the franchise around the time that Order of the Phoenix went into production. Those who’ve seen the special are also surely aware that there was a funny predicament in which one of the star’s flashback photos was mixed up with one of Emma Roberts’. The mistake was promptly fixed , and the Hermione Granger actress provided a cheeky response to the blunder.

Other portions of the special have also stuck with longtime fans, such as a sentimental moment in which Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane discussed the franchise’s legacy . The reunion also paid tribute to the late Alan Rickman , who played Professor Snape, as well as other series alums that have since passed on. It was an emotional montage, to say the least.

It’s hard to say if this will indeed be the final time fans see Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint on a Harry Potter set. But if it is, the stars and the fans that love them are surely satisfied with their long-anticipated catch-up session. Here’s to many more years of friendship and tender moments among the Wizarding World group.