Eric Kripke’s Latest Update On The Boys Season 4 Is A Bummer, But It Makes Sense

It’s been close to a year since The Boys had its Season 3 finale, and there still isn’t too much known about Season 4. Fans are convinced Jensen Ackles is returning as Soldier Boy, but with Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining The Boys cast regardless, it’s going to be a season you won’t want to miss. However, showrunner Eric Kripke just gave an update about the upcoming installment, and it’s a bummer (although it makes sense).

Eric Kripke has been taking to the picket lines during the WGA writers' strike, and he even got some meaningful words from Supernatural fans regarding it. In the midst of picketing, Kripke took to Twitter to give fans an update on the highly-anticipated fourth season of Amazon’s raunchy superhero series, The Boys, and unfortunately, the wait will be a bit longer, but it makes sense.

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8ZJune 28, 2023 See more

Plenty of shows are going dark during the writers' strike, so it was only just a matter of time before The Boys suffered the same fate as well. Luckily it doesn’t seem all bad, as Kripke did give fans a look at Season 4. However, it was only in the form of art for The Deep’s cereal, Choctopus Puffs -- which could have gotten a better name, but coming from The Boys, it’s definitely on-brand.

Amazon renewed The Boys for Season 4 ahead of Season 3’s premiere, so it’s definitely been a long time coming. It was easier to watch the third season knowing that the series was coming back, but now fans are probably getting anxious as more and more time passes. There’s no end in sight for the strike as of now, so it’s possible that it won’t even come out this year.

The Boys is one of the best series on Amazon Prime, so while Season 4 may not be coming any time soon, it’s going to be released at some point. Fans will also be able to look forward to the upcoming spinoff Gen V, which follows young supes in college honing their powers. As of now, the series doesn’t have a premiere date but Eric Kripke did post to Twitter in May that the spinoff will come in “Fall 2023.” With the writers' strike, that could very well change, but nothing has been confirmed.

It's going to be an excruciating wait for Season 4 of The Boys, but at least there is a good reason for it as writers continue to fight for a better contract. Many celebrities have taken to the picket lines as well to show their support and stand in solidarity. Hopefully, the strike comes to an end soon, and not just so The Boys can come back. In the meantime, though, all three seasons of the series are available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Also, check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres to look forward to this year.